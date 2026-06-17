Man City transfer news: Elliot Anderson prediction made after rejected £120m bid

By Ben Knapton | 17 Jun 2026 10:37

Former Manchester City goalkeeper David James has exclusively told Sports Mole that he expects Elliot Anderson to eventually join the Citizens during the summer transfer window.

Twenty-three-year-old midfielder Anderson is one of the hottest midfield properties on the Premier League market at the minute, and Man City have attempted to steal a march on Manchester United and Liverpool in the race for his services.

The Sky Blues have made two bids for the England international, the most recent one in the region of £120m, but Nottingham Forest have so far rebuffed their advances.

The Tricky Trees are said to be demanding a British-record £130m to let Anderson depart, and Man City could reportedly admit defeat in the race following their second failed proposal.

However, James - who made 100 appearances for Man City - is confident that the Citizens will eventually twist Nottingham Forest's arm, as he is wary of his former side "dropping off" behind Liverpool and Arsenal next term.

David James confident Man City will sign Elliot Anderson

© Imago / SOPA Images

"Put it this way: if the bid has been rejected, then I'd imagine it will go through at some point," James said. "But City are going to go through a revamp as well, aren't they?

"Given that they failed two seasons in a row to win the Premier League, they have to do something. I don't know how they are going to make up that money.

"But I'd imagine there's going to be a lot of players, first of all, leaving, which frees up money. Obviously they will bring more players in, of course.

"What I find interesting about this conversation is we are talking about Iraola, and as much as I don't want or expect him to be winning every game to start with, you don't think it will take too long before Liverpool get up to speed.

"Therefore, they will be challenged again by Liverpool. They will be challenged by Arsenal, who have had an amazing four or five seasons in the Premier League.

"And if they don't get it right sharpish, then City could start dropping off, So I'm not surprised they are going into the market at that price."

Which players could Man City sell to fund Elliot Anderson move?

© Imago / Action Plus

The high-profile exits from Man City this summer have been free agents, as legendary treble winners John Stones and Real Madrid-bound Bernardo Silva will officially leave the club when their contracts expire on June 30.

Incoming head coach Enzo Maresca is not expected to oversee a major squad overhaul, but a few more players are expected to be moved on for reasonable prices.

Savinho is thought to be nearing a £60m move to Tottenham Hotspur, while Nathan Ake could also seek an exit and has been tipped to return to former club Bournemouth following Marcos Senesi's departure.

Tijjani Reijnders is also being linked with an exit after just one season, but Rodri and Josko Gvardiol are expected to stick around - the latter with a new contract - despite talk of potential switches to Real Madrid.

David James was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Grosvenor Sport, who offer the latest World Cup Odds.