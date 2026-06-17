Man City transfer news: Elliot Anderson partner 'seriously' sought for Enzo Maresca as £200m Premier League swoop planned

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Jun 2026 23:28

Manchester City are seriously considering signing Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United this summer, the latest report has claimed.

The Citizens may have finished second behind Arsenal in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, but they appear eager to make key additions ahead of 2026-27.

City are said to be keen on bringing Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson to the Etihad despite his reported price tag of £120m.

Some supporters are concerned about whether such a significant outlay would be a sensible allocation of the club's transfer budget this summer, especially when manager-elect Enzo Maresca may need a number of additions to his squad.

However, The Athletic report that City are giving serious consideration to signing Newcastle's Tonali, and their possible pursuit of the Italian would not impact their plans to sign Anderson.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Sandro Tonali assessed: The perfect Elliot Anderson partner?

The Premier League has increasingly been dominated by physicality, and it could be argued that City fell behind Arsenal because the Gunners outmatched them in that regard.

Tonali is one of the most imposing midfielders in the division, as seen by the fact he won 56% of his ground duels last term, with renowned anchor Declan Rice winning 57%.

SANDRO TONALI'S 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON Matches: 35 Starts: 31 Ground Duels Won Percentage: 56% Aerial Duels Won Percentage: 50%

The 26-year-old has experience operating as a number eight, and his ability to drive forward could be useful against deep defences.

Anderson is also elite defensively, but the Forest star is more impactful with the ball at his feet, so he could be the perfect partner for Tonali in a double pivot.

© Imago / Sportimage

Rodri future: Bad omen for Ballon d'Or winner?

News that City are seriously considering signing Tonali perhaps hints at their plans for current midfielder Rodri, who has been consistently linked with a return to Spain.

The Spaniard performed well when he was fit last term, but he has not yet rediscovered the level that earned him the Ballon d'Or in 2024.

While he may still be able to contribute for City over the final year of his contract, moving on from the 29-year-old sooner rather than later may be the right approach.