Real Madrid eyeing 'shock' transfer for Man City defender after confirming Antonio Rudiger contract

By Ben Sully | 17 Jun 2026 00:11 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 00:13

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to launch a surprise move for Manchester City defender Ruben Dias despite confirming Antonio Rudiger's new contract.

Rudiger's previous deal is set to expire at the end of the month, casting doubt over his future at Real Madrid.

However, it soon became clear that Rudiger and Real Madrid both planned to continue their association beyond the summer.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid released a statement confirming Rudiger's new one-year contract.

Los Blancos are still keen to strengthen their central defensive options despite securing Rudiger's services for another season and the imminent signing of Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer from Liverpool.

Real Madrid eyeing surprise Dias swoop

According to The Mirror, Los Blancos are ready to launch a 'shock' move to sign Man City's Dias this summer.

The report claims that Jose Mourinho has made Dias one of his top transfer targets after recently returning to the Santiago Bernabeu for a second spell as manager.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is preparing to back Mourinho by making an official transfer bid.

There is a belief that Real Madrid could offer £80m in an effort to persuade Man City to part ways with a player who is under contract until the summer of 2028.

It remains to be seen whether Dias is keen on trying a fresh challenge after making 255 competitive appearances in six years as a Man City player.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

Man City keen to fend off Real Madrid interest

From Man City's perspective, they will be reluctant to lose an important member of their backline, especially as John Stones's departure has weakened their depth at centre-back.

Enzo Maresca, who is set to replace Pep Guardiola as Man City boss, views Dias as a key part of his plans for his first season in charge, indicating that the Citizens will be tough negotiators if Real Madrid come calling this summer.

Dias is not the only Man City centre-back linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, with a recent report suggesting that Josko Gvardiol is a target for the Spanish giants.

However, Gvardiol is set to sign a new deal with the Citizens, which would protect his transfer value and put to bed any speculation over an imminent departure.