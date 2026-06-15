Real Madrid transfer news: Jose Mourinho 'keen' to beat Manchester clubs to £60.5m signing

By Seye Omidiora | 15 Jun 2026 23:41

Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Felix Nmecha is reportedly being eyed by Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho recently took the reins in the Spanish capital after two years without a trophy, with the Portuguese tasked with dethroning Hansi Flick's Barcelona.

Los Blancos have already confirmed the arrival of Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, while deals for Bernado Silva, Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate are close.

Despite those deals nearing completion, Sky Sport Germany are reporting Mourinho's keenness on Nmecha to add quality and depth to the team's midfield.

Mourinho 'keen' on Dortmund's Nmecha

© Iconsport / Gabor Baumgarten

The source suggests that Mourinho is highly enthusiastic about the Dortmund, and the 63-year-old has reportedly made initial enquiries regarding the current availability and contractual situation of the German international.

Real could face stiff competition for his signature, with Premier League giants Manchester United and Manchester City also monitoring his progress closely.

However, BVB chiefs are under no immediate pressure to sell their prized asset after the player signed a lucrative contract extension keeping him at the club until 2030.

This fresh agreement is believed to contain a fixed release clause worth €70m (£60.5m), though this option does not activate until the summer of 2027.

How important is Nmecha for club and country?

© Imago

The 25-year-old playmaker has firmly established himself as a cornerstone of the Dortmund setup since completing a €30m (25.9m) transfer from Wolfsburg in 2023.

Nmecha has amassed 112 competitive appearances for BVB, contributing 13 goals and eight assists from his central midfield role.

The 25-year-old's remarkable club form has translated directly to the international stage, where he has become an essential regular under Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The dynamic midfielder recently underlined his immense quality by scoring the opening goal during a dominant 7-1 World Cup group-stage victory against Curacao.

While a phenomenal financial offer could tempt Dortmund to negotiate early, the German outfit fully intend to retain their star for the 2026-27 season.