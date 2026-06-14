Germany 7-1 Curacao player ratings: 9s and 8s for Julian Nagelsmann's men in World Cup demolition

By Ben Knapton | 14 Jun 2026 20:27

Germany survived a historic scare against Curacao to kick off their World Cup 2026 Group E campaign with a 7-1 thrashing of the tiny island nation in Houston.

Julian Nagelsmann's men unsurprisingly drew first blood through Felix Nmecha, but Livano Comenencia's momentous strike past Manuel Neuer - Curacao's first goal at a World Cup - gave Dick Advocaat and co a sensational sliver of hope.

However, Die Mannschaft quickly returned to their devastating ways, as Kai Havertz (2), Nathaniel Brown, Deniz Undav, Jamal Musiala and Nico Schlotterbeck made the net bulge.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from Germany's emphatic triumph.

Germany player ratings vs. Curacao: One nine and multiple eights in World Cup crushing

Germany have a SIXTH! ?



Deniz Undav the latest to get on the scoresheet pic.twitter.com/GhnxIV7pg2 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Manuel Neuer - 6/10

Now the oldest player to play a World Cup match for Germany, he made the same amount of saves as he conceded goals. Not the most memorable match for the 40-year-old.

DEFENCE

Joshua Kimmich - 9/10

Quintessentially dominant on the right-hand side - both offensively and defensively - Joshua Kimmich ended the night with two assists to his name and fashioned five chances in total. A creativity clinic.

Jonathan Tah - 6/10

Nico Schlotterbeck - 7/10

Being harsh, he was not strong enough in the tackle to prevent Curacao's magical moment, but he more than made up for it with a terrific header and 10 defensive contributions.

Nathaniel Brown - 8/10

He got dragged out of position for Curacao's goal, but an excellent cross for Schlotterbeck's header, before a fine volley to cap off a stellar display. £50m well spent for Bayern Munich.

MIDFIELD

Aleksandar Pavlovic - 6/10

Kept things ticking over in the middle of the park, but a poor battler - won none of his five ground duels.

Felix Nmecha - 8/10

As crisp a strike as possible to open the scoring and a perpetual threat in the first half - evidenced by winning a blatant penalty.

ATTACK

Leroy Sane - 5/10

The least impactful of Germany's attackers, he left his shooting boots at home and was guilty of giving the ball away too often. Improvement needed.

Jamal Musiala - 8/10

A first World Cup goal for the Bayern Munich starlet, and a very well-taken one at that. Also created a couple of chances and was as nifty as ever with the ball at his feet, completing four successful dribbles. A warming display.

Florian Wirtz - 7/10

The dictionary definition of a cute assist for Nmecha and was perhaps unlucky not to find the back of the net himself.

Kai Havertz - 8/10

Coolness personified from the penalty spot and from open play, justifying his status as Germany's number one centre-forward.

SUBSTITUTES

Deniz Undav - 9/10

As super subs displays go, that was... super. One goal and two assists in 26 minutes - Nagelsmann could not have asked for more.

David Raum - 6/10

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

Leon Goretzka - 6/10

Waldemar Anton - N/A

Curacao player ratings vs. Germany: One happy seven for Livano Comenencia

WHAT A MOMENT FOR CURACAO! ??



Livano Comenencia scores against Germany on their World Cup debut pic.twitter.com/aiyTB7EcE7 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Eloy Room - 4/10

Helpless.

DEFENCE

Sherel Floranus - 5/10

Riechedly Bazoer - 3/10

Armando Obispo - 5/10

Deveron Fonville - 4/10

MIDFIELD

Livano Comenencia - 7/10

Imagine scoring your country's first goal at a World Cup. The result may not have gone in Curacao's favour, but nothing will take the shine off of Comenencia's magical moment.

Leandro Bacuna - 6/10

ATTACK

Sontje Hansen - 5/10

Tahith Chong - 6/10

Juninho Bacuna - 6/10

Jurgen Locadia - 5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Jeremy Antonisse - 5/10

Jearl Margaritha - 5/10

Gervane Kastaneer - N/A