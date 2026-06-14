World Cup Gameweek 1
Belgium
Jun 15, 2026 8.00pm
Seattle Stadium
Egypt

Team News: Belgium vs. Egypt injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Belgium vs. Egypt injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Belgium and Egypt will meet for the fifth time on Monday, when they clash at Seattle Stadium in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup in Group G.

Nothing will be decided on Monday, but given the match takes place prior to Iran's game against New Zealand, it will represent a strong opportunity for one of the two teams to take an early lead in the group.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

BELGIUM vs. EGYPT

BELGIUM

Out: Zeno Debast (leg)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Meunier, Ngoy, Theate, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku

EGYPT

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: El Shenawy; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Lashin, Fathy; Salah, Trezeguet, Zizo; Marmoush

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