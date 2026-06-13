Preview: Belgium vs Egypt - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Lewis Nolan | 13 Jun 2026 18:20

In what could be the defining match of Group G, Belgium will lock horns with Egypt in their opening World Cup 2026 clash at Seattle Stadium on Monday.

Belgium might have ambitions of winning the competition given they are ranked ninth by FIFA, whereas opponents Egypt are ranked 29th and will be competing in just their fourth ever World Cup finals.

Match preview

Having suffered an embarrassing exit in the group stages of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Rudi Garcia's Belgium will be looking to finally deliver on the promises of the country's declining golden generation.

Les Diables Rouges won their first group game of that tournament 1-0 against Canada, but they failed to score against either Croatia or Morocco, taking just four points and finishing third.

Their exit four years ago was particularly painful given Croatia were an ageing side, while Morocco were a team that had not won a game in the competition since 1998.

Despite boasting some of the World's best talents over the last decade, the furthest the team reached in the Euros was the quarter-finals, while they failed to reach the final of any of the last three World Cups.

Qualification for this summer's tournament was relatively straightforward given the Red Devils topped their group with 18 points from a possible 24, scoring 29 goals and conceding on seven occasions.

Garcia has overseen four friendlies since his side qualified for the World Cup, and though those clashes should not be used to make sweeping judgements about the nation's level, it was encouraging to see them win three times and get the better of the USA, Croatia and Tunisia.

The Red Devils netted 13 goals and conceded three times in those friendlies, keeping clean sheets in their two most recent outings.

© Imago

Egypt are embarking on their second World Cup in three attempts, and that is a significant achievement considering they had only twice previously qualified for the tournament.

The Pharaohs will hope for a stronger showing than in 2018, when they finished last in their group with zero points, losing against Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Qualification for the 2026 World Cup was uncomplicated, with the nation having topped their CAF group with 26 points, avoiding defeat in their 10 qualifying matches.

Ahead of their clash with Belgium, it would be understandable if Egypt were carrying some of the scars of their AFCON 2025 exit at the hands of Senegal in the semi-finals, a tournament that they last won in 2010.

Since that January defeat, Manager Hossam Hassan has guided his team to two losses, two triumphs and one stalemate, a period in which they scored six times and conceded twice,

Egypt's clash with Belgium on Monday will be their fifth meeting, and they boast a record of two wins, one draw and just one defeat against the Red Devils, with their most recent contest a 2-1 victory for the Pharaohs in November 2022.

Belgium form (all competitions):

D

W

W

D

W

W

Egypt form (all competitions):

L

L

W

D

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Mohamed Tageldin Middle East Images

Belgium shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois can be pencilled into the XI, and the Real Madrid star may be protected by centre-backs Arthur Theate and Nathan Ngoy.

Youri Tielemans enjoyed an excellent season in midfield for Aston Villa, and he will almost certainly be trusted in the middle of the pitch next to club teammate Amadou Onana.

Kevin De Bruyne's performances for Napoli in 2025-26 were mixed, but he will still be stationed in the starting lineup as an attacking midfielder.

Premier League wingers Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku will likely flank number nine Romelu Lukaku.

Egypt talisman Mohamed Salah was struggling with a hamstring injury towards the end of the 2025-26 season with Liverpool, and while he is able to play on Monday, he is reportedly still not fully fit.

The 33-year-old may therefore not be at his most mobile, so he will need other forwards like Trezeguet, Omar Marmoush and Zizo to do his running for him.

In the backline, expect to see a central pairing of Yasser Ibrahim and Ramy Rabia ahead of goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

Midfielder Mohanad Lashin could earn his 24th cap, and he may play alongside Hamdy Fathy in a double pivot.

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Meunier, Ngoy, Theate, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku

Egypt possible starting lineup:

El Shenawy; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Lashin, Fathy; Salah, Trezeguet, Zizo; Marmoush

We say: Belgium 1-1 Egypt

There is no doubt that Belgium possess a more talented roster than their opponents, though it is impossible to ignore their history of underperformance at major tournaments.

Perhaps the difference between one point and zero for Egypt will be the fitness of Salah, but the fact that the Pharaohs cannot be ruled out makes this game a fascinating fixture for those seeking the best World Cup betting sites.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.