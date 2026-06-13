Team News: Germany vs. Curacao injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Germany and Curacao will meet in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup on Sunday.
The two nations, who will lock horns for the first time in this contest, are competing in Group E, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.
GERMANY VS. CURACAO
GERMANY
Out: None
Doubtful: Manuel Neuer (fitness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; F Nmecha, Pavlovic; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz
CURACAO
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Room; Sambo, Obispo, Gaari, Floranus; Comenencia, J Bacuna, L Bacuna; Chong, Gorre, Antonisse