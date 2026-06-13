Team News: Germany vs. Curacao injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 13 Jun 2026 18:00

Germany and Curacao will meet in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup on Sunday.

The two nations, who will lock horns for the first time in this contest, are competing in Group E, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

GERMANY

Out: None

Doubtful: Manuel Neuer (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; F Nmecha, Pavlovic; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz

CURACAO

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Room; Sambo, Obispo, Gaari, Floranus; Comenencia, J Bacuna, L Bacuna; Chong, Gorre, Antonisse