Germany 7-1 Curacao: Man United's £47.7m transfer regret assessed after World Cup mauling

By Ben Knapton | 14 Jun 2026 20:08 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 20:25

Curacao scored their first goal at a World Cup tonight. But Germany scored seven of their own, as Julian Nagelsmann's attackers and defenders flexed their offensive muscles in their Group E opener in Arlington.

Among the Mannschaft players to steal the spotlight was up-and-coming left-back Nathaniel Brown, who ended the eight-goal extravaganza with a strike and an assist to his name to justify his inclusion over David Raum.

The 22-year-old's stellar showing comes as a €55m (£47.5m) move to Bayern Munich from Eintracht Frankfurt nears completion, after Manchester United withdrew from the race - is this one that the Red Devils might live to regret missing out on?

Germany 7-1 Curacao: What just happened?

Germany were never expected to suffer the shock of all World Cup shocks on Sunday evening, even when Nagelsmann's men let their guard down for a brief moment and allowed Livano Comenencia to create history for Curacao.

The 150,000-strong Caribbean island will forever remember the midfielder's deflected strike beyond Manuel Neuer, but Germany quickly - and inevitably - returned to their merciless ways up front.

The scoreline in the top left-hand corner of the screen was a very familiar one for the Mannschaft faithful, although the celebrations should be toned down a notch in comparison to the 2014 Brazil battering.

However, the fledgling Brown had every reason to let pandemonium take over.

Germany 7-1 Curacao: The big talking point

Nathaniel Brown makes it FIVE!



Scoring his first goal for the German national team ? pic.twitter.com/XfqExTxhdj — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2026

As momentous a moment as Comenencia's goal was, Brown's standout cameo highlighted exactly why Bayern Munich are preparing to fork out close to £50m for the full-back's signature.

The 22-year-old did not cover himself in glory for Curacao's goal, as he was dragged out of position on the left-hand side and left Nico Schlotterbeck exposed, but he quickly atoned directly to his defensive colleague.

Brown's pinpoint set-piece was met by the Borussia Dortmund man for Germany to regain the lead, before the left-back popped up in an inside left-forward position to volley home a delightful fifth.

Germany 7-1 Curacao: The bigger picture

Man United are on the lookout for a new left-back this summer. Tyrell Malacia has departed, Diego Leon is still learning his trade, and Patrick Dorgu is undergoing an attacking transformation, leaving Luke Shaw without a proper backup.

The Englishman exorcised his injury demons last year, but he has also entered his 30s and is eight years Brown's senior; another incentive for Michael Carrick to make a move for the latter.

However, Bayern have ostensibly won the race for the versatile youngster, who is comfortable as an out-and-out left-back - such as in Nagelsmann's Germany system - and in a more advanced role.

Brown will face tougher opponents than the smallest nation to ever play at a World Cup, so it is too early to say whether Man United have missed out on a solid signing, but Bayern chiefs would have been watching with glee.