Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils in 'pole position' to sign midfielder after Arsenal cool interest

By Saikat Mandal | 14 Jun 2026 19:20

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes during the summer transfer window.

Strengthening the midfield has become a priority for the Red Devils following Casemiro's departure, while Manuel Ugarte's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

Man Utd have already moved swiftly to reportedly secure a deal for Atalanta BC midfielder Ederson, but further reinforcements in the middle of the park are expected.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, although the midfielder now appears most likely to join Manchester City instead.

Man Utd leading race to sign Mateus Fernandes?

© Imago / Craig Mercer

According to a report from The Sun, Manchester United are currently leading the chase for Fernandes, although any deal is unlikely to be concluded quickly.

West Ham have placed an £80m valuation on the Portuguese midfielder, but United are hopeful of negotiating a lower fee following the Hammers' relegation to the Championship.

Fernandes joined the East London club from Southampton last summer for an initial £38m, with the Saints retaining a 15 per cent sell-on clause, and he went on to enjoy an impressive 2025-26 campaign, registering five goals and five assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Premier League champions Arsenal have also been heavily linked with the 21-year-old, but reports suggest the Gunners have cooled their interest after baulking at West Ham's asking price.

Fernandes was also credited with interest from Real Madrid following Jose Mourinho's return to the Santiago Bernabeu, although Los Blancos are not expected to formalise their interest.

Other midfield targets for Man Utd

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

With Arsenal seemingly stepping back from the race, United may have a clearer path to Fernandes, although negotiations with West Ham are still likely to prove complicated.

The Gunners have instead been linked with Lille prodigy Ayyoub Bouaddi, who enhanced his growing reputation with an eye-catching display in Morocco's 1-1 draw against Brazil at the World Cup.

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali also remains on United's radar, although any move for the Italy international could spark a transfer battle with Arsenal.