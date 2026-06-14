Man United transfer news: Ederson medical date revealed as £38.7m deal 'nears completion'

By Ben Knapton | 14 Jun 2026 19:00

Ederson will reportedly undergo his Manchester United medical on Sunday as he closes in on a £38.7m transfer from Atalanta BC.

The Red Devils recently completed all documents for the midfielder's arrival, but his signing was delayed due to a late call-up to Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad.

Ederson was summoned to replace injured Roma right-back Wesley, and the 26-year-old was an unused substitute in Brazil's 1-1 draw with Morocco in Saturday's Group C opener.

Carlo Ancelotti's men now have a full week to recover before facing Haiti next Saturday in Philadelphia, four days before their Group C finale against Scotland in Miami Gardens.

Prior to Brazil's next Mundial outing, Ederson will take another step towards becoming a Man United player, as Corriere Dello Sport - via Standard Sport - reports that his medical will take place over the weekend.

Ederson to undergo Man United medical on Sunday?

© Imago / IMAGO / Jan Huebner

The 26-year-old will reportedly undergo his examinations in New York, and an announcement is 'imminent' following Brazil's opening World Cup bout.

Man United will pay an initial £34.9m to bring Ederson to the club - with another £3.8m in add-ons - and the midfielder will pen a four-year contract until 2030 with the option of another 12 months.

Ederson will become Man United's first signing of the summer window and will leave Atalanta with a record of 16 goals and six assists in 180 appearances for La Dea across all competitions.

The South American managed three strikes and two helpers in 41 matches during the 2025-26 season, also making nine Champions League starts as Atalanta progressed to the last 16.

Who could Man United sign after Ederson?

© Imago / Craig Mercer

At a maximum of £38.7m, Ederson will not represent Man United's only midfield investment this summer, as the Red Devils could lose two of their current engine room crop.

Casemiro is known to be departing as a free agent when his deal expires, but Michael Carrick is also expected to sanction the exit of Manuel Ugarte, whom Ederson will be a direct replacement for.

Meanwhile, Mateus Fernandes appears to be at the top of Man United's wishlist to succeed Casemiro, but Carrick has also identified an 'industrious' £40m alternative.

A new left-back and left-winger are also on the Red Devils' shopping list, and the club could receive a £15.9m boost towards their efforts thanks to Ruben Amorim.