Why Man United will receive £15.9m financial boost from Ruben Amorim's AC Milan move

By Ben Knapton | 14 Jun 2026 18:40

Manchester United will reportedly receive a major financial boost of up to £15.9m if Ruben Amorim is appointed AC Milan head coach.

The Portuguese is understood to have emerged as a leading contender to take over at San Siro, half a year on from his departure from Old Trafford.

Amorim was sacked by Man United in January following a run of just three wins from 11 matches, which left the Red Devils sixth in the Premier League table.

The former Sporting Lisbon manager had taken aim at the club's hierarchy just before his departure, which proved to be a justifiable decision, as Michael Carrick led the Red Devils to a third-placed finish and a spot in the Champions League.

Five months down the line, Amorim was thought to have been under consideration to succeed Marco Silva at Fulham, but the Cottagers have opted to bring in Alvaro Arbeloa instead.

Man United to save up to £15.9m if Ruben Amorim joins AC Milan?

© Imago / Sportimage

However, Amorim could still swiftly return to management with AC Milan, as the 41-year-old has supposedly agreed to take over from Massimiliano Allegri this summer.

Amorim left Man United with 18 months left to run on his contract, and according to Ben Jacobs, the Red Devils will save a fortune if the Portuguese takes on the role of Milan head coach.

Man United reportedly agreed to fork out up to £16.7m to Amorim and his coaching staff upon their terminations, with £15.9m of that owed to the 41-year-old himself.

Jacobs states that Amorim's compensation will stop being paid as soon as the manager is back in an official job, though, handing INEOS a financial boost at a crucial time.

The summer transfer window in England officially opens on Monday, and Man United are still working on their ambitious stadium project, which they hope to have completed by 2031.

How will Man United spend their money this summer?

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

In the grand scheme of things, £15.9m is not a mammoth amount for a club of Man United's calibre, but any financial boost is a welcome one for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co.

The Red Devils are soon expected to seal the signing of Atalanta BC midfielder Ederson for around £34m, after the transaction was held up by the Brazilian's late World Cup call-up.

An £80m move for West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes is also in the works, after Manchester City moved ahead in the race to sign Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson.

However, Man United have also identified a £40m alternative to Anderson, one who has been hailed for an "industrious" display at the World Cup.