Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils monitor 'industrious' £40m midfielder who just shone at World Cup

By Lewis Blain | 14 Jun 2026 07:33

Manchester United are pushing ahead with their midfield rebuild after agreeing a deal for Atalanta star Ederson, while continuing to assess other options.

Red Devils boss Michael Carrick is expected to oversee significant changes in the engine room this summer, with several midfield additions still under consideration.

One player who remains firmly on United's radar is Bournemouth and USA international Tyler Adams.

Manchester United continue to monitor Tyler Adams

© Imago

Adams has plenty of admirers across the Premier League, with United among the clubs keeping a close eye on his progress, per the Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old has earned praise for his relentless work rate, tactical discipline and ball-winning ability, with the report even highlighting statistical comparisons with Manchester City's Rodri in certain areas of his game.

United are understood to have 'continued monitoring' Adams this summer, as they evaluate midfield targets for Carrick.

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is also known to be a fan, following their time together at Bournemouth, while Chelsea have retained an interest, too.

Bournemouth are believed to value Adams at around £40 million, a fee that looks increasingly reasonable in a market where elite midfielders regularly command double that figure.

Tyler Adams starred for the USMNT in 4-1 win over Paraguay

© Imago

If United needed another reminder of Adams' qualities, they got one during the USMNT’s impressive 4-1 win over Paraguay in their 2026 World Cup opener.

Operating at the base of midfield, Adams produced the kind of all-action display that has become his trademark. He constantly disrupted Paraguay's attempts to launch counter-attacks and provided a protective shield in front of the defence, allowing Mauricio Pochettino's more attacking players to flourish.

His statistics from the match were particularly eye-catching, as the 'industrious' midfielder completed every one of his 30 passes in the first half and finished with nine duels won, four clearances, three recoveries, a 100 per cent tackle success rate, as well as one chance created.

For a United side looking to add energy, leadership and defensive stability to midfield, it is easy to understand the appeal.

Adams may not be the marquee name linked with Old Trafford this summer, but performances like this show why he remains a serious option as Carrick searches for the right balance alongside the club's more headline-grabbing targets.