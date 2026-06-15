Transfer news and rumours: Jean-Philippe Mateta plan, Crysencio Summerville interest, Iliman Ndiaye admission

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jun 2026 07:05 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 07:08

Crystal Palace are reportedly planning to accept new offers for striker Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer in a last-ditch attempt to raise money from his exit.

Mateta is currently away with the France national team at the 2026 World Cup, but it is widely expected that he will secure a move away from Selhurst Park at some stage during the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old had agreed to join AC Milan for around £35m in January, but the move collapsed late in the window after medical tests revealed a knee problem.

Mateta ultimately did not require surgery, and after a spell in recovery, he inspired Palace to Conference League glory in May, scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the final.

According to Football Insider, Palace are now open to offers for Mateta and hope they can secure a ‘decent fee’ for him this summer.

A move to Italy is still thought to be Mateta’s preference, but Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are two Premier League clubs said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Palace hope to use the funds generated from Mateta’s sale to strengthen their squad, soon to be managed by Pierre Sage, ahead of a 2026-27 Europa League campaign.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Summerville ‘has his bags packed’ amid Roma interest

While Palace finished 15th in the Premier League last season, West Ham United suffered relegation to the Championship and a host of first-team players have subsequently been tipped to leave, including Crysencio Summerville.

The Hammers need to sell players to balance their books following demotion, and Summerville understood to have attracted interest from Serie A clubs including Napoli and AC Milan.

According to Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, the 24-year-old is also wanted by Roma, who will attempt to make a move for the £35m-rated attacker this summer.

Roma are said to have already held talks with West Ham over a proposed deal, while forward Donyell Malen has allegedly discussed the possibility of playing with Dutch compatriot Summerville in the Italian capital.

Summerville is currently away with the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup and made a notable impression in their opening group game, scoring a second-half goal in a 2-2 draw with Japan on Sunday.

Meanwhile, reports from France have claimed that Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with West Ham to gain information about Summerville’s availability.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Man Utd-linked Ndiaye open to re-joining Marseille in the future

Elsewhere, Everton star Iliman Ndiaye has left the door open for a future transfer to Ligue 1 club Marseille.

The 26-year-old attacker spent just one season at Marseille, scoring only four goals in 46 games, before joining Everton in July 2024.

Ndiaye has since established himself as an important first-team player under David Moyes, contributing with six goals and three assists in 32 Premier League games last season.

The Senegal international, currently away on World Cup duty, has since been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City this summer, with the former said to have been long-term admirers.

In a recent interview with Foot Mercato reflecting on his career to date, Ndiaye spoke about what went wrong during his brief spell at Marseille before admitting that his story at the French club “isn’t over”.

“At a club like [Marseille], you have to perform very quickly,” said Ndiaye. “I struggled; I won’t deny it, but, contrary to what was being said, I didn’t put too much pressure on myself.

“The reality is that I didn’t really go through a youth academy, and I’d only had one professional season in the English second tier, so there were still gaps in my game for a top French club that has to be among the best. I lacked a bit of experience at the highest level.”

“I would have liked a second season at Marseille to show my progress. When we discussed Everton’s interest with the club’s management, nobody wanted to keep me. At least it was clear…

“It’s certain that if I’d arrived two years later, with two Premier League seasons under my belt, I’m sure the story would have turned out very differently at OM.”

“I’m a believer and I think what happened was meant to happen,” Ndiaye concluded. “Perhaps that season in Marseille even helped me in the long run. And I’m certain the story isn’t over at all with Marseille.”

Ndiaye has three years remaining on his contract at Everton and is valued by transfermarkt at €55m (£47.5m), though the Toffees would likely demand a higher fee for the attacker.