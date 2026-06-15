Liverpool summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Andoni Iraola's side in 2026 window

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jun 2026 07:05

For the second time in three years, another new era begins at Liverpool, who saw fit to dismiss Arne Slot after the Dutchman only just scraped Champions League qualification for the 2026-27 campaign.

Tipped to convincingly retain their Premier League title after a £446m summer spending spree, the Reds instead handed over their title to Arsenal with a whimper and have now placed their faith in Andoni Iraola to take them back to the top of the tree.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Liverpool's confirmed transfer activity for the 2026 summer window.

Liverpool confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Jeremy Jacquet (CB | £55m from Rennes)

Liverpool confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Andrew Robertson (LB | Free to Tottenham Hotspur)

Mohamed Salah (RW | Released)

Rhys Williams (CB | Released)

Ibrahima Konate (CB | Released)

Liverpool net spend: Summer 2026

Liverpool total spend summer 2026: £55m

Liverpool total income summer 2026: £0m

Liverpool net spend summer 2026: -£55m

Latest Liverpool transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig)

Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Francisco Trincao (Sporting Lisbon)

Darwin Nunez (Al-Hilal)

Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon)

Lee Han-Beom (FC Midtjylland)

Bazoumana Toure (Hoffenheim)

Out

© Iconsport / PA Images

Curtis Jones (Inter Milan)

Rio Ngumoha (Bayern Munich)

Virgil van Dijk (Galatasaray)

Alisson Becker (Juventus)

Cody Gakpo (Tottenham Hotspur)

You can find a complete list of the latest Livrerpool transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.