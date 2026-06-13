Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola scouts £1.3m World Cup 'revelation' who could replace Joe Gomez

By Ben Knapton | 13 Jun 2026 07:17

Liverpool are among a handful of Premier League clubs keeping a close eye on FC Midtjylland and South Korea defender Lee Han-Beom, according to a report.

The 23-year-old is currently away with his country at the 2026 World Cup, where South Korea overcame the Czech Republic 2-1 in their opening Group A match of the competition.

Lee played the entire 90 minutes of that encounter, during which he won five of his seven aerial duels and completed 84% of his passes to help South Korea see out the win.

At club level, the 6ft 2in centre-back stood out for his contributions with Danish side Midtjylland last term, coming up with four goals and four assists from 50 appearances across all tournaments and winning the Danish Cup in the process.

However, Lee is about to enter the final year of his contract with Midtjylland, and TEAMtalk reports that Liverpool are among the clubs to have been placed on red alert.

Liverpool among clubs 'scouting' World Cup 'revelation' Lee

© Iconsport / Morten Kjaer, Gonzales Photo / Alamy

Interested parties were said to be scouting Lee - hailed as a World Cup 'revelation' during South Korea's success over the Czech Republic, but Liverpool have a fight on their hands to bring him to Anfield.

Chelsea, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United are also said to be monitoring the progress of the defender, whose tactical versatility and confidence on the ball have been noticed by scouts.

Across Europe, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Monaco and Lyon are attentive to the situation, amid the 'growing belief' that Midtjylland will entertain reasonable offers for Lee this summer.

The 23-year-old joined the Scandinavian outfit for a mere £1.3m from FC Seoul in 2023, since when he has produced three goals and eight assists from 65 matches for Midtjylland in all competitions.

Can Lee replace Ibrahima Konate at Liverpool?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Midtjylland would undoubtedly make a healthy profit on Lee if they are forced to cash in this summer, but the 23-year-old would still represent a low-risk, high-reward signing for Liverpool.

As well as helping South Korea sink the Czechs at the World Cup, Lee played his part in Europa League wins over Nottingham Forest and Celtic last season, as Midtjylland progressed to the last 16 before being knocked out by the Tricky Trees.

The 23-year-old could fill the Liverpool void left by Ibrahima Konate's exit, but asking him to immediately become a first-choice defender for a Big Six Premier League club would be an incredibly steep climb.

Instead, Lee could act as the successor to Joe Gomez rather than Konate, as the Englishman is also out of contract in 2027 and is facing increasing uncertainty surrounding his future.

The incoming Jeremy Jacquet is seen as a more ready-made replacement for Konate, despite being a couple of years younger than Lee, and Liverpool have also earmarked another £55m defender who could succeed the Real Madrid-bound former.