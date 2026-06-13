Australia vs Turkey: How the Socceroos can end their World Cup opening hoodoo against technically gifted Arda Guler and co

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 13 Jun 2026 05:10 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 05:53

Sunday morning's World Cup Group D clash at BC Place in Vancouver brings together two nations with contrasting footballing identities, as Australia and Turkey look to make the perfect start in a section that also includes co-hosts USA and Paraguay.

Turkey return to the World Cup stage for the first time since their memorable third-placed finish in 2002, while Australia are appearing at a sixth consecutive final and seventh overall.

The Socceroos's campaign in Qatar ended with a round-of-16 defeat to eventual champions Argentina, although merely reaching the knockout stages represented a significant achievement after they had begun the tournament with a heavy loss to France.

That defeat continued an unwanted trend, with Australia having now lost each of their last four World Cup openers, and they will be desperate to avoid extending that sequence against Turkey on Sunday.

With that in mind, Sports Mole takes a closer look at how Australia can upset the odds and claim a positive result against one of Europe's most in-form sides.

Analysing Australia's approach against Turkey's style of play

© Imago / Depo Photos

Australia arrive in North America ranked 27th in the FIFA World Rankings, only five places below Turkey, but the differences in style and technical profile between the two sides are far more pronounced than the rankings suggest.

Since taking charge, Vincenzo Montella has moulded Turkey into an expansive, possession-based outfit built around the creativity of Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler, who thrives in the number 10 role within the Italian's preferred 4-2-3-1 system.

With experienced figures such as Hakan Calhanoglu complementing exciting attacking talents including Kenan Yildiz, Turkey possess a blend of quality and balance that makes them a dangerous proposition.

The Crescent-Stars head into this contest in excellent form, having gone unbeaten in their last five matches and won each of their previous four.

Among those victories was a tense 1-0 success over Kosovo in the UEFA World Cup playoffs, a result that secured their long-awaited return to football's biggest stage and as such, Turkey will understandably be viewed as favourites heading into Sunday's encounter.

Australia, by contrast, do not possess the same level of technical sophistication, but Tony Popovic's side have forged their identity through organisation, discipline and defensive resilience.

The Socceroos have

Rather than attempting to match Turkey in possession, the Socceroos are likely to focus on remaining compact, limiting space between the lines and frustrating their opponents for long periods.

How can Australia end their opening-day hoodoo against Turkey?

© Iconsport / Zuma

If Australia are to avoid another disappointing start, their greatest weapon may be their ability to make this match uncomfortable.

Turkey are at their most dangerous when controlling possession and dictating the rhythm of a contest, so Australia must resist the temptation to engage in an open game.

A disciplined defensive structure, aggressive pressing in key moments and efficiency on the counter-attack could offer the Socceroos their clearest route to success.

Set-pieces may also prove decisive, with Australia traditionally carrying a significant aerial threat in both penalty areas.

Should they remain organised, frustrate Turkey's creative players and capitalise on the few chances that come their way, Australia have every reason to believe they can finally put their World Cup opening-match curse behind them