Australia vs. Turkey: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

By Matt Law | 12 Jun 2026 12:31 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 12:33

Australia and Turkey will open their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a contest at BC Place in Vancouver on Saturday night.

The two teams are battling to book their spot in the knockout round of the competition, with USA and Paraguay also competing in what is a very interesting Group D.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their meeting in Western Canada.

Head-to-head record

Australia and Turkey have only locked horns on two previous occasions, with the two countries meeting in friendlies three days apart back in 2004.

Turkey recorded a 3-1 victory in their first match on May 21, before recording a 1-0 win on May 24, so they are aiming to post a third straight success over the Socceroos on Saturday.

History will also be made in the meeting in Vancouver, as Australia and Turkey go head-to-head for the first time in a competitive fixture.

Previous meetings: 2

Australia wins: 0

Draws: 0

Turkey wins: 2

Previous meetings

May 24, 2004: Australia 0-1 Turkey (international friendly)

May 21, 2004: Australia 1-3 Turkey (international friendly)

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