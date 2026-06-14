Australia 2-0 Turkey: Socceroos tactical masterclass secures crucial World Cup win

By Saikat Mandal | 14 Jun 2026 08:11 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 08:48

Australia made a dream start to their World Cup 2026 campaign with a shock 2-0 victory over Turkey at BC Place Vancouver, thanks to goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe.

Irankunda opened the scoring on his World Cup debut before Metcalfe doubled the Socceroos' advantage, while goalkeeper Patrick Beach produced a heroic display to keep Turkey at bay and secure a memorable win.

Turkey enjoyed 71.7% possession and registered 30 shots on their first World Cup appearance since 2002, but they were left frustrated by Australia's disciplined defending and inspired goalkeeping as the Socceroos claimed all three points.

Australia 2-0 Turkey: How the game unfolded

© Imago / IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Tony Popovic set Australia up in a compact 5-4-1 shape with a clear game plan: defend deep, stay organised and strike on the counterattack whenever opportunities arose.

The opening half-hour established the pattern that would define the contest. Turkey monopolised possession and dictated the tempo in midfield, but Australia's defensive structure remained intact, forcing Vincenzo Montella's side into speculative efforts from distance rather than clear-cut openings.

The stage appeared perfectly set for Arda Guler to inspire his side, but despite a couple of encouraging moments, the Real Madrid playmaker was unable to unlock Australia's stubborn backline.

Instead, it was Australia who struck first through a moment of individual brilliance. Irankunda collected the ball on the left flank, used an excellent first touch to burst away from his marker and coolly slotted beyond Ugurcan Cakir to send the Socceroos supporters into raptures.

Australia finished the first half with just 33% possession, but there was little sign of panic within Popovic's ranks. The challenge was simply whether they could maintain the same discipline and concentration after the interval.

The second period unfolded in much the same fashion. Turkey pushed forward in search of an equaliser, while Australia continued to defend with conviction and look for openings on the break.

John Souttar was immense at the heart of the defence, repelling wave after wave of Turkish attacks, and for long spells it felt as though only a moment of genuine brilliance would be enough to breach Australia's resistance.

As the game wore on, Turkey committed more players forward in pursuit of an equaliser, leaving larger gaps for Australia to exploit on the counterattack. The decisive moment arrived when Metcalfe seized one such opportunity, collecting possession outside the area before drilling a superb left-footed strike beyond Cakir.

Australia 2-0 Turkey: Tactical masterclass from Socceroos

© Imago / AAP

Popovic's game plan demanded patience, concentration and discipline, and Australia executed it almost flawlessly.

What will disappoint Montella most is that Turkey never truly found an answer. Too much of their play went through congested central areas, and they were often guilty of neglecting the width that could have stretched Australia's disciplined defensive shape.

?? Australia 2-0 Türkiye ??



Australia were organised in the back and scored on the break to frustrate Türkiye into a tournament-high 30 shots that didn't result in much.



Could they do the same to the United States to take control of Group D? pic.twitter.com/bb7ONkwBAY — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 14, 2026

Baris Yilmaz struggled to influence proceedings before being withdrawn at half time, while his replacement, Kenan Yildiz, fared little better as Australia's back five continued to repel everything thrown at them.

Australia's handling of Guler was central to their success. The Real Madrid attacker was never afforded the freedom to drift into dangerous pockets around the penalty area, with the Socceroos' midfield staying compact and disciplined whenever he received possession.

As a result, many of Turkey's brightest moments came from long-range efforts rather than clear-cut openings. Guler tested his luck on several occasions from distance, but Australia were more than willing to concede those opportunities if it meant keeping him away from the areas where he is at his most devastating.

On another day, one of those efforts may have found the corner, but this was a night when very little went right for Turkey's most gifted player.

Australia 2-0 Turkey: Patrick Beach sensational

© Imago / IMAGO / Xinhua

That brings us to Patrick Beach, and to the romance that only the World Cup can provide.

Popovic's decision to leave veteran goalkeeper Maty Ryan on the bench felt like a gamble before kick-off. Ninety minutes later, it looked inspired.

The 22-year-old repaid his manager's faith with eight saves, repeatedly frustrating Turkey's star-studded attack and refusing to let Guler or Hakan Calhanoglu find a way through.

Every World Cup produces an unlikely hero. In Vancouver, that role belonged to Beach, who announced himself on the global stage with a performance beyond his years.

Key stat

© Imago / IMAGO / Xinhua

The Socceroos have now gone 10 matches without defeat when leading at half time, winning nine and drawing one since their last such setback against South Korea in February 2024.

Irankunda's opener also secured his place in Australian World Cup history. At 20 years and 125 days, the Watford winger became the youngest Socceroo ever to score at the tournament, eclipsing the record previously held by Brett Holman against Ghana in 2010.

The dazzling attacker also became only the fourth Australian player to score on his World Cup debut, joining John Aloisi, Craig Goodwin and Tim Cahill, before honouring the Socceroos legend by recreating his famous celebration.

Australia 2-0 Turkey: Group D gets interesting

© Imago / IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Australia's victory has blown Group D wide open after the United States thrashed Paraguay 4-1 in the section's other opening fixture.

The Socceroos join the Americans on three points, but the manner of their win will give Popovic enormous encouragement ahead of a mouthwatering showdown between the two nations in their next outing.

Turkey, meanwhile, suddenly find themselves under pressure. Despite dominating possession and creating a host of chances, Montella's side now have little margin for error before facing Paraguay in their second group match.