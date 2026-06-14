World Cup news LIVE: Latest updates including Scotland, Brazil reaction, Germany build-up

By Ben Knapton | 14 Jun 2026 07:56

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's daily World Cup 2026 news blog, as we reach the fifth day of the tournament in North America!

Throughout the course of the morning, we will be bringing you all of the reaction to Scotland's momentous 1-0 victory over Haiti, as well as reflecting on Brazil's draw with Morocco, Qatar's stalemate with Switzerland and Australia's beating of Turkey.

Later, the build-up to Germany vs. Curacao and Netherlands vs. Japan takes centre stage, while we will also keep on top of all the latest developments off the pitch.

World Cup 2026 news: What to look out for on day five?

The first weekend of the 2026 World Cup is underway, providing a stacked fixture list across the United States, Mexico and Canada, as well as a healthy dose of controversy.

Qatar's draw with Switzerland was somewhat overshadowed by a dubious offside decision that went against the 2022 hosts, leading Gary Neville to label FIFA a "dictatorship" after their failure to immediately clear up the situation.

The governing body have since announced that a technical outage prevented the animation graphic from being displayed during the match, but on Sunday morning, the avatar images had still not been released.

Elsewhere, Morocco's teenage sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi sent tongues wagging once again with an industrious display against Brazil, before John McGinn etched his name into another chapter of the Scotland history books against Haiti.

Looking forward, Germany and the Netherlands kick off their Group E and Group F campaigns respectively, before Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador and Sweden vs. Tunisia take place in the early hours of the morning.