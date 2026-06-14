Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola given huge boost in race to sign £110m Mo Salah successor

By Lewis Blain | 14 Jun 2026 08:26 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 08:26

Liverpool are expected to be one of the busiest clubs across Europe this summer as Andoni Iraola begins a major rebuild at Anfield.

Replacing Mohamed Salah is among the biggest challenges facing the new Reds boss following the Egyptian's departure after nine remarkable years on Merseyside.

Now, Liverpool may have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of a potential replacement in Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool handed boost in Bradley Barcola transfer race

© Imago

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain are no longer completely opposed to selling the 23-year-old winger this summer.

The France international has two years remaining on his current contract, but talks over an extension have made little progress despite discussions between the club and his representatives.

While PSG continue to value Barcola highly, the report claims the newly-crowned European champions would consider offers if the situation remains unresolved. That development has alerted several interested clubs, including Liverpool and Premier League title holders Arsenal.

Barcola enjoyed another impressive campaign in Paris and remains one of the most highly-rated young attackers in European football. With Iraola searching for additional firepower following Salah's exit, his profile is understandably attracting attention.

The update represents a major shift from PSG's previous stance and could open the door for Liverpool to explore a deal in the coming weeks.

Should Liverpool pay £110m for Bradley Barcola?

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport

There is no doubt Barcola would be a fantastic addition to Iraola's squad.

The French winger possesses elite pace, outstanding dribbling ability and the versatility to operate across the front line. At just 23, he also fits Liverpool's long-term recruitment model and has already gained valuable experience competing for major trophies at PSG.

However, a reported £110 million valuation is an enormous figure, even in today's inflated market. That kind of fee would place Barcola among the most expensive signings in football history and would inevitably raise questions about value for money.

Liverpool are also being linked with alternative attacking targets, including highly-rated RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande. While the Ivory Coast star would still command a substantial £80 million fee, he is expected to be available for significantly less than Barcola and could offer greater long-term value.

Ultimately, if Liverpool believe Barcola can become the face of their post-Salah era, then the investment may be justified. But at £110m, there is very little margin for error.

He would undoubtedly improve the squad, yet the Reds must carefully weigh up whether one marquee signing is the best use of their resources during a summer that is likely to require reinforcements in multiple positions.