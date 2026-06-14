Netherlands 2-2 Japan player ratings: Bart Verbruggen disappoints as Daichi Kamada rescues late point

By Ellis Stevens | 14 Jun 2026 23:34

Netherlands and Japan kicked off Group F of the World Cup 2026 with a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Dallas Stadium.

Hajime Moriyasu's men twice came from behind to cancel out goals from Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville, with Daichi Kamada's 89th-minute equaliser ensuring the points were shared.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from the Netherlands' draw with Japan.

Netherlands player ratings vs. Japan: Verbruggen disappointment

It's like buses ?



Summerville guides the Dutch back in front pic.twitter.com/YVlV5gdgWt — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2026

GOALKEEPER

The goalkeeper conceded more than he stopped, and he really should have done better for Japan's late equaliser, palming a rather tame effort into his own top corner.

DEFENCE

Denzel Dumfries - 6/10

Jan Paul van Hecke - 7/10

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Van Dijk netted a wonderful header to open the scoring and also made several key defensive contributions, but a few moments where he was caught slightly off the pace - particularly in the first half - detract from his eventual rating.

Micky van de Ven - 6/10

MIDFIELD

Gravenberch produced an all-round performance in the middle of the park and provided the assists for both Netherlands goals, including a particularly impressive pinpoint cross for Van Dijk's opener.

Frenkie de Jong - 7/10

Tijjani Reijnders - 6/10

ATTACK

Crysencio Summerville - 8/10

Summerville may not have had the liveliest game of his career, but the winger demonstrated his quality with a fantastic whipped effort to make it 2-1 to the Netherlands.

Donyell Malen - 7/10

Cody Gakpo - 7/10

SUBSTITUTES

Memphis Depay - 5/10

Came on. Got Booked. That was about the extent of Depay's impact from the bench.

Quinten Timber - 6/10

Teun Koopmeiners - 6/10

Nathan Ake - N/A

Brian Brobbey - N/A

Japan player ratings vs. Netherlands: Several shining lights for Japan

Nothing short of MAYHEM ?



Substitute Kamada heads home an 88th-minute equaliser against the Dutch pic.twitter.com/l9vrkPBZMd — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Zion Suzuki - 7/10

Made multiple strong saves to keep Japan in the game, including a superb stop to deny Malen just minutes after kick-off.

DEFENCE

Tsuyoshi Watanabe - 7/10

Shogo Taniguchi - 6/10

Hiroki Ito - 6/10

MIDFIELD

Ritsu Doan - 6/10

Kaishu Sano - 6/10

Daichi Kamada - 8/10

Kamada was a shining light in the middle of the park for Japan, making 49 passes and creating one big chance. The midfielder's performance was capped by scoring the late equaliser - albeit Kamada knew little about it.

Nakamura was a constant threat down the left flank for Japan, highlighted by taking more shots than any other player on the pitch. The wing-back was rewarded for his hard work when he scored Japan's first equaliser, a powerful effort into the bottom corner.

ATTACK

Takefusa Kubo - 7/10

Ayase Ueda - 5/10

Daizen Maeda - 4/10

SUBSTITUTES

Junya Ito - 7/10

Ito came off the bench just after the hour mark and had a major impact, creating more chances (three) in 30 minutes than any other player across the entire 90.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6/10

Yukinari Sugawara - 6/10

Koki Ogawa - 7/10

Ogawa's biggest contribution from the bench came in the final minutes, when the forward's goal-bound header deflected off Kamada and into the back of the net.

Kento Shiogai - N/A