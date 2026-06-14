Netherlands 2-2 Japan player ratings: Bart Verbruggen disappoints as Daichi Kamada rescues late point

Netherlands and Japan kicked off Group F of the World Cup 2026 with a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Dallas Stadium.
Hajime Moriyasu's men twice came from behind to cancel out goals from Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville, with Daichi Kamada's 89th-minute equaliser ensuring the points were shared.
Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from the Netherlands' draw with Japan.
Netherlands player ratings vs. Japan: Verbruggen disappointment
It's like buses ?— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2026
Summerville guides the Dutch back in front pic.twitter.com/YVlV5gdgWt
GOALKEEPER
Bart Verbruggen - 3/10
The goalkeeper conceded more than he stopped, and he really should have done better for Japan's late equaliser, palming a rather tame effort into his own top corner.
DEFENCE
Denzel Dumfries - 6/10
Jan Paul van Hecke - 7/10
Virgil van Dijk - 7/10
Van Dijk netted a wonderful header to open the scoring and also made several key defensive contributions, but a few moments where he was caught slightly off the pace - particularly in the first half - detract from his eventual rating.
Micky van de Ven - 6/10
MIDFIELD
Ryan Gravenberch - 8/10
Gravenberch produced an all-round performance in the middle of the park and provided the assists for both Netherlands goals, including a particularly impressive pinpoint cross for Van Dijk's opener.
Frenkie de Jong - 7/10
Tijjani Reijnders - 6/10
ATTACK
Crysencio Summerville - 8/10
Summerville may not have had the liveliest game of his career, but the winger demonstrated his quality with a fantastic whipped effort to make it 2-1 to the Netherlands.
Donyell Malen - 7/10
Cody Gakpo - 7/10
SUBSTITUTES
Memphis Depay - 5/10
Came on. Got Booked. That was about the extent of Depay's impact from the bench.
Quinten Timber - 6/10
Teun Koopmeiners - 6/10
Nathan Ake - N/A
Brian Brobbey - N/A
Japan player ratings vs. Netherlands: Several shining lights for Japan
Nothing short of MAYHEM ?— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2026
Substitute Kamada heads home an 88th-minute equaliser against the Dutch pic.twitter.com/l9vrkPBZMd
GOALKEEPER
Zion Suzuki - 7/10
Made multiple strong saves to keep Japan in the game, including a superb stop to deny Malen just minutes after kick-off.
DEFENCE
Tsuyoshi Watanabe - 7/10
Shogo Taniguchi - 6/10
Hiroki Ito - 6/10
MIDFIELD
Ritsu Doan - 6/10
Kaishu Sano - 6/10
Daichi Kamada - 8/10
Kamada was a shining light in the middle of the park for Japan, making 49 passes and creating one big chance. The midfielder's performance was capped by scoring the late equaliser - albeit Kamada knew little about it.
Keito Nakamura - 8/10
Nakamura was a constant threat down the left flank for Japan, highlighted by taking more shots than any other player on the pitch. The wing-back was rewarded for his hard work when he scored Japan's first equaliser, a powerful effort into the bottom corner.
ATTACK
Takefusa Kubo - 7/10
Ayase Ueda - 5/10
Daizen Maeda - 4/10
SUBSTITUTES
Junya Ito - 7/10
Ito came off the bench just after the hour mark and had a major impact, creating more chances (three) in 30 minutes than any other player across the entire 90.
Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6/10
Yukinari Sugawara - 6/10
Koki Ogawa - 7/10
Ogawa's biggest contribution from the bench came in the final minutes, when the forward's goal-bound header deflected off Kamada and into the back of the net.