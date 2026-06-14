Netherlands 2-2 Japan: Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch create World Cup history for Liverpool but concerns remain

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Jun 2026 00:32

Ryan Gravenberch assisting Virgil van Dijk for the Netherlands against Japan is only the second ever World Cup goal scored and assisted by a Liverpool player.

The Dutch began their Group F campaign on Sunday at Dallas Stadium, but they were forced to settle for a point against Japan after drawing 2-2.

Boss Ronald Koeman will be particularly disappointed that his side squandered leads twice in the game, but captain Van Dijk will at least be pleased that he managed to score his first ever goal at the World Cup.

The Liverpool star's header was assisted by club teammate Ryan Gravenberch, who crossed into the penalty area in the 50th minute.

Journalist Michal Reid has revealed that the only other time a goal had been scored and assisted by a Liverpool player at the World Cup came when Ian Callaghan assisted Roger Hunt for England against France in 1966.

© Imago / Richard Wareham

How important are Van Djik and Gravenberch for the Netherlands?

Neither Van Dijk nor Gravenberch enjoyed their best seasons at Liverpool in 2025-26, but their qualities could still be vital for the Netherlands.

The former is an excellent duellist, and his passing out from the back could help the Dutch advance up the pitch at pace.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK VS JAPAN Goals: 1 Accurate Passes: 96/103 Accurate Long Balls: 5/9 Clearances: 8 Duels Won: 3/4

Gravenberch can at times struggle to play forward, but he possesses a strong ability to carry the ball past opponents, and his skillset may help Koeman's side make the most of counter-attacks.

While the midfielder can at times be guilty of not fulfilling his defensive duties, he has shown in the past that he is capable without the ball, and he could be one of the standout players at the World Cup if he fully focuses when his team are out of possession.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Can Netherlands win the 2026 World Cup?

World Cups have been won by teams that do not possess perfect squads in the past, but it is hard to look beyond the fact the Dutch could struggle in the final third.

Ronald Koeman's side do not have a star forward, with question marks lingering over the likes of Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen and Crysencio Summerville.

Tournament football is notoriously unpredictable, but the Netherlands will have to rely on stars such as Van Dijk if they have any ambition of advancing into the latter stages of the knockouts, though it remains to be seen if he can make up for his side's weaknesses up front.