Netherlands vs. Japan: Crysencio Summerville stars but Ronald Koeman's late changes open up Sweden selection headache

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 15 Jun 2026 02:00 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 02:01

The Netherlands were held to a 2-2 draw in their World Cup opening game against Japan on Sunday evening, in an encounter where the decisive actions took place after the interval, with the Oranje twice pegged back.

Captain Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring in the 51st minute, getting on the end of a Ryan Gravenberch delivery, but a Keito Nakamura strike six minutes later brought the Samurai Blue back on level terms.

It took just seven more minutes for Crysencio Summerville to put the Oranje back in front, in what appeared to be a statement performance for the West Ham United winger, who has been linked with top European sides including Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Summerville's brilliance ultimately counted for little as the Netherlands conceded in the 89th minute, with goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen failing to keep out a corner that deflected in off Daichi Kamada.

While the Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper may take the flak for failing to deal with Japan's equaliser, manager Ronald Koeman must also shoulder a share of the blame for his substitutions.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the effect of those decisions and what they mean for the Dutch ahead of their second group fixture against Sweden.

Crysencio Summerville shines in first competitive outing

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Summerville made his international just 11 days before the Japan game, coming in a 1-0 friendly defeat against Algeria at Rotterdam's Stadion Feijenoord on June 3, where he started but was withdrawn at half time.

The West Ham winger’s performance drew lots of criticism, even raising questions over his inclusion into the World Cup squad, with the 24-year-old widely considered a surprise and risky selection by Koeman.

However, Summerville, who scored seven goals and registered five assists in 34 appearances for the Hammers despite their relegation from the Premier League, would need his first competitive outing in Orange to say what his debut could not.

The electric winger was the Netherlands' most dynamic attacker and the clearest difference between the two sides' forward lines, registering 39 touches, completing 25 of 29 passes.

It was a performance that will have done no harm whatsoever to his market value, with PSG among those to have already contacted West Ham over a move – the Ligue 1 champions reportedly prepared to pay in the region of £43m to bring him to France.

The goal that separated Summerville's evening from mere effectiveness and into something genuinely special arrived in the 64th minute, with the 24-year-old receiving the ball on the left edge of the penalty area and curling a low, hard shot toward the far post.

Ronald Koeman's costly substitutions as Netherlands slip-up

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Despite his impressive display, Summerville was eventually substituted in the 70th minute, alongside Donyell Malen and Tijjani Reijnders, with Memphis Depay, Teun Koopmeiners and Quinten Timber introduced in their place.

Koeman's intent to protect his lead became even clearer in the closing stages, as he turned to his bench twice more, replacing Gravenberch — who had provided two assists on the night — with Nathan Ake in the 81st minute, before Cody Gakpo made way for Brian Brobbey four minutes later.

Ake's introduction was designed to add physicality and defensive cover at the back, while Brobbey's hold-up play and ability to bring others into the game were intended to provide an outlet for the Netherlands when the Samurai Blue pushed forward, though neither change had the desired effect.

The result serves as a sobering opening for a Netherlands side with genuine ambitions of finishing top of Group F, and one that entered the tournament as a serious contender for the latter stages.

Koeman's men have the opportunity to put matters right on matchday two when they face Sweden in Houston on June 20, though the Oranje manager will need to not only reconsider his substitution strategy but also reflect carefully on the selection decisions that led to a victory being needlessly surrendered in Dallas.