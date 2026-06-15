Wolves news: Cesar Peixoto appointment confirmed, the stats that should concern fans of Molineux club

By Darren Plant | 15 Jun 2026 16:56

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed that Cesar Peixoto has been appointed as the club's new head coach on a two-year contract.

Prior to Rob Edwards being sacked by the relegated Premier League club last week, Gil Vicente's Peixoto was being heavily linked with a move to Molineux.

Although four days have passed by since Edwards's exit, there has been no doubt over the 46-year-old eventually being confirmed as manager.

While Wolves have stressed that Peixoto is still to be granted a work permit, they have formally announced that he will be the club's boss for the start of life back in the Championship.

The new head coach ? pic.twitter.com/t9rIWDSP11 — Wolves (@Wolves) June 15, 2026

Peixoto calls Wolves "a big fish"

Speaking to the club's official website, Peixoto feels that both he and the current playing squad can improve as the 2026-27 season progresses.

He said: "We have great players, but I think the team can improve a lot with me and I can improve as a technical head coach. I want to put my identity onto the team, build a strong identity at the club and also help the team to grow. This is a big opportunity to show my identity and my way of playing.

"This is an amazing club, and it is important for me to make Wolves play in a way which reflects the fans. It’s a hard-working city with a lot of energy and a lot of passion and I want the team to play like that, to play with passion, to play with good energy, and make the fans happy with our idea of the game."

Peixoto added: "The right vision is important. Wolves in the Championship is a big fish, and we know we have to play well, we know we have to win games, but with an offensive identity with the ball and a fresh eye over the team, this is the kind of vision I have. The owners also have this vision, so it is important for us, for me and for the club, to build a big team, play well for the fans, produce attractive football and put Wolves in the Premier League.

"But the key is pre-season. It is important because of how tough the Championship is. We have a lot of games and if you do a good pre-season, in terms of physicality, in terms of putting my ideas of the game inside the players, then after that we can attack the season in the best way.

"You don’t have time to work a lot from game-to-game and it becomes difficult, so during pre-season I want to build a strong identity and bring quality players with character into the team who can cope with that pressure until the end.

"It’s important we work as a unit in the club, not only for me, but for the players, all the staff and all the people inside the club to work together as a unit. This is how you can be good throughout the season, not just for one or two games, but the whole season, because it is a tough season. We need all the people helping us to bring good results to Wolves."

What to expect from a Cesar Peixoto side ?️ pic.twitter.com/eSBeOMu5Dr — Wolves (@Wolves) June 15, 2026

Three Peixoto stats that should concern Wolves fans

Although Peixoto guided Gil Vicente to a sixth-placed finish in the 2025-26 Primeira Liga table, they won just two of their final 12 matches.

As well as six games being lost during that period, there were also just two clean sheets record, while their last away success came on February 7.

Furthermore, Peixoto has lost 71 of his 164 matches as a manager, never lasting more than 46 games in a job across eight different roles.