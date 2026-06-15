Wolves summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale in 2026 summer window

By Matthew Cooper | 15 Jun 2026 09:30 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 09:30

Wolves will be looking to secure an immediate return to the Premier League next season, having been relegated after eight years in the top-flight.

Rob Edwards has been sacked as manager and is expected to be replaced by Cesar Peixoto, while the signings of Raul Jimenez and Kieran Trippier on free transfers have already been confirmed.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Wolves's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Wolves confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Ladislaw Krejci (CB | £20m from Girona)

Raul Jimenez (ST | Free transfer from Fulham)

Kieran Trippier (RB | Free transfer from Newcastle United)

Wolves confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Matt Doherty (RB | Free transfer)

Wolves net spend: Summer 2026

Wolves total spend Summer 2026: £20m

Wolves total income Summer 2026: £0

Wolves net spend Summer 2026: £20m

Latest Wolves transfer rumours for Summer 2026

In:

© Imago / Sportimage

John Kennedy (Fluminense)

Couhaib Driouech (PSV Eindhoven)

Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur)

Out:

Sam Johnstone (Manchester United)

Joao Gomes (Atletico Madrid, Crystal Palace, Galatasaray)

You can find a complete list of the latest Wolves transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.