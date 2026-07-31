Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants announce arrival of highly-rated attacker

By Matt Law | 31 Jul 2026 19:42 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 19:44

Barcelona have revealed that they have reached an agreement with Club Brugge for the signing of 18-year-old attacker Jesse Bisiwu.

The former Belgium Under-17s international did not make a first-team appearance for Club Brugge during his time with the Belgian club, instead representing their second side, scoring twice and registering two assists in 36 appearances.

Bisiwu also scored three times and registered one assist in 14 appearances in the UEFA Youth League for Club Brugge Under-19s.

"FC Barcelona and Club Brugge KV have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jesse Bisiwu, who signs up to be a blaugrana until 30 June 2031," read a statement from Barcelona.

"The player will be presented officially at the club offices in the near future."

Thanks for the memories, Jesse. ?⚫️



Jesse Bisiwu trekt naar FC Barcelona. ℹ️https://t.co/SwNa4blKVh pic.twitter.com/rvmBd5fY9Q — Club NXT (@ClubNxt) July 31, 2026

Barcelona complete Bisiwu transfer

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have paid €8.5m (£7.3m) for Bisiwu, while there will also be a 20% sell-on clause.

Bisiwu is expected to initially represent Barcelona Atletic with a view to progressing to the first team; an appearance for the senior side during pre-season is regarded as possible.

The teenager has become Barcelona's third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi.

Hansi Flick's side remain active in the market and are still hopeful of signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid, but a deal for the Argentina international is complicated.