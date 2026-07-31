Preview: Brondby vs Viborg FF - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 31 Jul 2026 20:14

Having been pegged back to a draw on the road in their opening fixture, Brondby return to home soil looking to claim their first three points of the new Superliga season when Viborg visit the Brondby Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors arrive in better spirits having won their opener against Odense, and Nickolai Lund’s side will be eager to make it back-to-back victories as they head away from home for the first time this campaign.

Match preview

Brondby began the new season with a 1-1 draw away at AGF, a result that leaves them fourth in the early standings.

Thomas Norgaard’s side took the lead in the 52nd minute through a Bartosz Slisz goal, only to concede a penalty in the 84th minute, converted by Kristian Arnstad, to be denied what would have been a positive start to the campaign on the road.

Norgaard, who is still in the early stages of his tenure as Brondby head coach, oversaw his first competitive match in charge in that AGF draw, and Sunday’s home fixture represents his first opportunity to get off the mark in the Superliga at Brondby Stadium.

Having finished fourth last season, Norgaard will be pushing for a higher finish this campaign, with the club’s last Danish championship coming in the 2020-21 season - a title they will be eager to add to their total of 11 league crowns.

Brondby’s home record in recent Superliga campaigns has generally been a source of strength, and with the Brondby Stadium crowd behind them for the first time this season, Norgaard will be expecting a significantly more dominant performance than the one that brought a point at AGF.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Viborg arrive in better shape, having claimed all three points in their opening fixture - Thomas Jorgensen’s 56th-minute goal proving enough to beat Odense Boldklub 1-0 and send them third in the early standings.

Nickolai Lund’s side finished fifth last season and will be hoping to push higher in the table this campaign, and back-to-back wins from the opening two fixtures would represent the kind of start that could set the tone for a genuine push up the standings.

Viborg have never won the Danish championship, and Sunday’s trip to Brondby is an early test which Lund will be aiming to pass with a win away from home.

Across the last 10 meetings, Brondby have won four and Viborg four, with two draws separating them.

In the last five encounters, however, Viborg hold the advantage with three wins to Brondby’s two, giving the visitors some encouragement heading into Sunday’s away trip.

Brondby Danish Superliga form:

Viborg FF Danish Superliga form:

Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Brondby head into Sunday’s home fixture without any injury concerns, and Norgaard has a fully fit squad to select from as he looks to claim his first win as head coach.

Luis Binks and Jordi Vanlerberghe are expected to anchor the defensive line, while Mads Frokjaer and Bartosz Slisz are set to continue in midfield.

Filip Bundgaard and Marcus Younis are expected to provide width from the wings, with Patrick Mortensen leading the attack as Brondby look to make the most of home advantage on Sunday.

For Viborg, Mohamed Riahi is sidelined with a knee injury and will miss Sunday’s trip to Brondby, while Mads Sondergaard remains unavailable with a foot complaint and Tim Freriks is also out injured.

Forward Yonis Njoh is also sidelined with the undisclosed injury that has caused him to miss a significant portion of matches since last season, and there is no confirmed timeline for his return.

Brondby possible starting lineup:

Sonne-Schmidt; Villadsen, Vanlerberghe, Binks, Kohlert; Slisz, Frokjaer-Jensen; Younis, Ejdum, Bundgaard; Mortensen

Viborg FF possible starting lineup:

Kiilerich; Bundgaard, Zaletel, Kirkegaard, Kuzmic; Beck, Gronning, Jorgensen; Nouck, Hanza, Brahimi

We say: Brondby 1-2 Viborg FF

Brondby are likely to benefit from home support, but Viborg arrive with momentum after an impressive opening-weekend victory and have enjoyed the better of this fixture in recent meetings.

With confidence on their side, the visitors could edge a closely fought contest to make it two wins from two.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.