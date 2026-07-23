Preview: Aarhus vs Brondby - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 23 Jul 2026 09:33 , Last updated: 23 Jul 2026 09:36

Aarhus and Brondby will open their respective 2026-27 Danish Superliga campaigns with a contest at Vejlby Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are the reigning Superliga champions, while Brondby finished fourth last term, and both of these sides will again be looking to challenge high up the division.

Match preview

Aarhus' overall record in the Danish Superliga last season was 19 wins, 10 draws and three defeats from 32 matches, with 67 points leaving them comfortably at the top of the division, seven points ahead of second-placed FC Midtjylland.

AGF managed to qualify for the Champions League second qualifying round due to their success last season, but they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Lech Poznan in the first leg of their tie, leaving them in a very difficult spot to reach the next stage.

Jakob Poulsen's side have now switched their attention to their opening league game of the season, before heading to Poland for the second leg of their European clash next week.

Aarhus have made four signings during this summer's transfer window, with Mikael Anderson, Rasmus Carstensen, Jens Jonsson and Sebastian Jorgensen arriving to boost the squad, while Patrick Mortensen has been a notable departure to Brondby.

AGF have only won 30 of their previous 111 matches against Brondby in all competitions, but they recorded a 2-0 victory when the pair last locked horns in May 2026.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Brondby are actually winless in their last four matches against Aarhus, and they finished some 22 points off their opponents here in last season's Danish Superliga.

The visitors are 11-time Danish champions, making them the third-most successful team in Denmark's top flight, but they have not won the title since 2020-21.

Brondby have finished fourth, fifth, second, third and fourth in their last five campaigns, but they will have the chance to put down a marker on the opening weekend of the new season.

Thomas Norgaard's side have made three signings during this summer's transfer window, bringing in Max Ejdum, Adrian Kappenberger and Mortensen, while Nicolai Vallys and Michael Gregoritsch have been among their departures.

Brondby have played four times during pre-season, winning two, drawing one and losing one of their friendlies, including a 2-1 reverse to Scottish side Hibernian last time out.

Aarhus form (all competitions):

L

Brondby pre-season form:

WDWL

Team News

Aarhus will be without the services of Jens Jonsson, Richmond Gyamfi and Stefan Tchamche for their first game of the new league season through injury.

Kristian Arnstad has scored the team's only goal of the campaign to date - against Lech in Europe - and he will continue in a midfield area.

There are also expected to be positions in the side for Jorgensen and Anderson, with the pair in line to make their league debuts for Aarhus.

Brondby, meanwhile, are expected to have some debutants in their first XI on Saturday, including Mortensen, who has arrived on a free transfer this summer and is set to take on his former club.

Ejdum has been the team's big-money arrival in this transfer window, and the 21-year-old is set to feature in the middle of midfield.

Meanwhile, there should also be spots in the side for Ousmane Sow and Sho Fukuda.

Aarhus possible starting lineup:

Hansen; Jensen-Abbew, Tingager, Kahl; Links, Knudsen, Arnstad, Emmery; Jorgensen, Bech, Anderson

Brondby possible starting lineup:

Pentz; Villadsen, Alves, Binks, Divkovic; Slisz, Ejdum; Fukuda, Frokjaer-Jensen, Sow; Mortensen

We say: Aarhus 1-1 Brondby

This is a really interesting match-up on the opening weekend of the new campaign, and we can see a tight game ending in a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.