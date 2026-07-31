Preview: KFUM Oslo vs Kristiansund - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 31 Jul 2026 19:04

KFUM Oslo play host to Kristiansund at KFUM Arena on Sunday, with both struggling sides meeting in what could prove to be a crucial relegation six-pointer in the Norwegian top flight.

Level on 12 points heading into matchday 16, Kaffa occupy the Eliteserien table's relegation playoff spot only by virtue of goal difference over the visitors, who sit directly beneath them in the automatic drop zone.

Match preview

After finishing 12th in the Norwegian top flight last season, a disappointing return compared to the eighth-place finish they achieved the year before, KFUM supporters would have expected a stronger campaign capable of challenging for a place in the top half.

Instead, the Oslo outfit appear to be heading towards an even poorer finish, having managed just three victories from their opening 14 Eliteserien fixtures in 2026, while a change in the dugout has offered only brief encouragement before results slipped back into familiar territory.

Jorgen Isnes, who replaced caretaker boss Thomas Holm in May, collected four points from his opening two league matches before the mid-season break, but Kaffa have since suffered three successive defeats after also losing both friendlies during the hiatus.

In fairness to the hosts, the schedule has offered little respite since the restart, with clashes against current top-five sides Bodo/Glimt, Lillestrom and Molde, the last of those ending in a 4-2 defeat a week ago.

That setback was KFUM's fourth league defeat from eight matches at KFUM Arena this season (W3, D1), although four of the five occasions they have dropped points on home soil have come against teams currently occupying the top five.

A meeting with more favourable opposition should hand the hosts encouragement, though defensive frailties remain a major concern after they conceded at least twice in 10 of their 14 league outings this season.

© Imago / Bildbyran

While the home side have struggled to keep opponents out, Kristiansund's biggest problem has come at the opposite end, with their return of just 12 goals from 14 Eliteserien matches representing the fewest tally in the division.

It therefore comes as little surprise that the Owls have recorded only three league victories this term (D3, L8), and they head into Sunday's encounter without a win in five top-flight outings (D1, L4) since their surprise 2-1 triumph away to Lillestrom on May 20.

Successive defeats to Valerenga and Viking before the mid-season interval were followed by just one point from three fixtures after the restart, with last weekend's 2-1 home loss to bottom-placed Start extending their difficult spell.

Despite taking the lead through Sander Kilen after only 15 minutes, Amund Skiri's men were pegged back 10 minutes later by Erlend Segberg before Julius Juliusson's 73rd-minute dismissal paved the way for Tom Strannegard's stoppage-time winner.

Another relegation battle now awaits Kristiansund, who are aiming to end a two-match losing run on their league travels, having recorded only one victory from seven Eliteserien trips this season, while another defeat could leave them further adrift at the foot of the standings.

That said, the visitors failed to win either of their two top-flight meetings with KFUM last season, suffering a 5-0 home defeat before earning a 1-1 draw in Oslo, though they can take encouragement from securing a 2-1 victory at KFUM Arena in November 2024.

KFUM Oslo Norwegian Eliteserien form:

L

W

D

L

L

L

Kristiansund Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W

L

L

L

D

L

Team News

© Imago

KFUM picked up an injury concern during last weekend's defeat to Molde when Bilal Njie, who scored his side's second goal, was forced off in the 79th minute, leaving the forward doubtful for Sunday's clash.

Should Njie fail to recover in time, he will join brother Moussa Njie and defender Ayoub Aleesami on the sidelines, while goalkeeper Emil Odegaard also remains a doubt after missing the previous outing.

Rasmus Eggen Vinge scored the opener barely one minute in against Molde to make it goals in consecutive appearances, and the winger will be eager to continue that scoring streak.

Kristiansund also have fresh concerns after Haakon Haugen was forced off only 13 minutes after coming on as a substitute last weekend, although the teenager's possible absence is unlikely to have a major impact given his limited involvement this season.

Skiri must also reshuffle his side following Juliusson's suspension, while midfielder Heine Gikling Bruseth will serve a one-match ban after accumulating too many yellow cards.

Forward David Tufekcic remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since shortly before the 2026 Eliteserien season began.

KFUM Oslo possible starting lineup:

Jenssen; Schneider, Skaret, Saunes; Sjokvist, Soras, Rasch, Hjorth; Vinge, Grodem, Kristensen

Kristiansund possible starting lineup:

Lansing; Munksgaard, Williamsen, Ulvestad, Isaksen; Ronning, Skeide, Igor, Magnusson; Alvheim, Kilen

We say: KFUM Oslo 2-1 Kristiansund

Neither side head into this encounter with much momentum, but KFUM can at least point to a difficult sequence of fixtures against several of the division's strongest clubs to explain their recent downturn.

Kristiansund, meanwhile, arrive on the back of a damaging defeat to bottom-placed Start, and with confidence appearing fragile, we expect the hosts to edge a closely contested encounter.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.