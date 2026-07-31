Fulham transfer news: Alvaro Arbeloa 'asks' Tony Khan to sign third Real Madrid player

By Ben Sully | 31 Jul 2026 18:02 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 18:11

Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa is reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid attacker Franco Mastantuono.

The new Fulham manager has already made full use of his Real Madrid connections as part of the club's summer transfer business.

The Cottagers are set to complete a double transfer after agreeing deals with Real Madrid over the signings of Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios.

Fulham will pay around €50m (£43m) to reunite the Real Madrid duo with their former manager, who spent time in charge of the club's reserve team before taking over the reins of the senior side for the second half of last season.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Arbeloa wants to sign third Real Madrid player

Arbeloa appears keen to bring another Real Madrid player to Craven Cottage, with AS reporting that he wants to offer Mastantuono a way out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Fulham boss has informed the club's sporting director, Tony Khan, about his wish to add the Argentine to his attacking options.

While the Cottagers could offer Mastantuono the chance to play in the Premier League, Real Madrid's upcoming friendly opponents, Fiorentina, are among three Italian clubs who have expressed an interest in a loan deal.

AC Milan and Roma are also in the mix for his services, with the latter able to offer him Champions League football for the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Mastantuono set for loan exit

Mastantuono found life difficult in his first season at Real Madrid, mustering just three goals and one assist in 35 competitive appearances.

The 18-year-old had to settle for a squad role, and the imminent addition of Yan Diomande means he could fall further down the pecking order ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Real Madrid appear keen to secure him a loan move so he can continue his development by gaining regular minutes at another European club.

A move to Fulham would see Mastantuono compete with Oscar Bobb for a place on the right wing, although the left-footed attacker is also capable of operating in the number 10 position.