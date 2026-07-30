Fulham transfer news: Alvaro Arbeloa 'pushes' to reunite with Real Madrid duo

By Axel Clody | 30 Jul 2026 08:40

While Jose Mourinho oversees pre-season activities, Real Madrid have adopted an active approach in the transfer market as they shape their squad. Amid the twists and turns of the transfer window, Endrick could remain at the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to Alvaro Arbeloa's push to sign Gonzalo Garcia.

According to Marca, Fulham are pushing Real Madrid over a move for the Spanish forward, one of the manager's former pupils from his time in the youth academy.

Under Arbeloa's guidance, Garcia rose through La Fabrica's ranks before making his mark at first-team level during the 2025 Club World Cup, stepping in during the absences of Endrick and Kylian Mbappe, who were both in the treatment room at the time.

That strong performance convinced Xabi Alonso to use the number 16 as back-up to the French striker, prompting Endrick's loan move to Lyon in the second half of 2025-26.

Now, with the manager working in the Premier League, the plan is to bring Gonzalo Garcia to the Cottagers, where he would have a more prominent role than under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid.

Arbeloa's Fulham close to Gonzalo Garcia and another Real Madrid gem

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

The Athletic have revealed that Fulham are in advanced talks for both the 22-year-old forward and Cesar Palacios, an attacking midfielder also developed at Real Madrid who worked directly under the Spanish manager.

Discussions with the Cottagers concern permanent deals for both players, who are said to be eager to make the move to English football.

Sources with knowledge of the negotiations, who requested anonymity to protect relationships, revealed that Fulham are expected to pay more than £25.5m to Real Madrid for Gonzalo. The figures involved in Palacios' transfer have been kept confidential.

Who is Cesar Palacios, targeted by Fulham ?

© Imago / AgenciaLOF

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder made his debut for the Spanish giants' first team in January, with Alvaro Arbeloa in interim charge at the time. In total, he made seven appearances for Real Madrid, all from the bench.

Cesar Palacios would replace Harry Wilson, who joined Leeds United after his contract with the Cottagers expired in June.

Gonzalo Garcia, meanwhile, accumulated greater minutes at Real Madrid as Mbappe's immediate deputy, with the Frenchman sidelined through injury for large parts of last season.

The Real Madrid number 16 is set to feature regularly in Fulham's starting eleven, particularly following forward Raul Jimenez's move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.