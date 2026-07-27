Fulham transfer news: Midfielder emerges a 'target' for newly-promoted Premier League club

By Ben Sully | 28 Jul 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 28 Jul 2026 00:08

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in signing Fulham midfielder Sasa Lukic ahead of their Premier League return.

After winning promotion last season, the Tractor Boys are looking to build a squad that can avoid a repeat of the 2024-25 relegation campaign.

They have already made seven additions this summer, including the signing of defender Issa Diop from Fulham.

Ipswich are now weighing up whether to launch a bid to sign another Fulham player as they look to bolster Gary O'Neil's midfield options.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Ipswich considering Lukic as transfer target

According to Sky Sports News, Ipswich have added Lukic's name to their shortlist of midfield targets.

The Tractor Boys are yet to make contact with Fulham over a potential move for a player who has entered the final 12 months of his deal.

O'Neil's current central midfield options consist of Marcelino Nunez, Cameron Humphreys, Jack Taylor and Azor Matusiwa.

However, Taylor and Matusiwa are currently undergoing rehabilitation from surgery, leaving Ipswich light in the engine room with under a month to go until the start of the Premier League season.

© Imago / Sportimage

Will Fulham entertain Lukic sale?

Lukic has made 106 competitive appearances since arriving from Torino in the summer of 2023.

The Serbia international started 20 of his 26 Premier League appearances last term, chipping in with a goal and three assists.

While he was given plenty of starting opportunities by Marco Silva, it remains to be seen whether Alvaro Arbeloa views him as a key part of his plans for the upcoming season.

As it stands, Lukic is battling Sander Berge and Alex Iwobi for the two central midfield spots, with Tom Cairney and Harrison Reed behind the Serbian in the pecking order.

With that in mind, Fulham may be reluctant to sell at this point in time, although they could open the door to an exit if they are able to recruit one or two central midfielders.