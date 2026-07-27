Rodri to Real Madrid: Manchester City 'consider' response to Los Blancos' as European heavyweights 'join race'

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Jul 2026 00:01

Manchester City remain hopeful that midfielder Rodri will commit his long-term future to the club despite mounting interest from Real Madrid.

The Premier League side are locked in positive contract negotiations with the 30-year-old as his current agreement expires next June.

However, the Manchester outfit are believed to be bracing themselves for a formal approach from the Spanish heavyweights and other elite suitors.

The Guardian reports that Real Madrid are understood to have drastically altered their transfer stance following the player's hugely impressive performances as Spain captain during their triumphant World Cup campaign.

Real Madrid 'prepare bid' for Golden Ball winner

© Iconsport / Niyi Fote/ZUMA Press Wire

The influential holding midfielder secured the Golden Ball award as the tournament's outstanding player in North America.

Rodri's remarkable summer reliability is said to have significantly allayed concerns regarding his physical robustness after enduring two heavily disrupted domestic seasons.

Nevertheless, the Spanish international is scheduled to undergo surgery to resolve a lingering back injury following his return to England.

Real Madrid are now understood to be preparing a lucrative bid to tempt the player back to his homeland.

The midfielder previously hinted at a desire to join the reigning European champions despite his history with cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Rodri future: Elite European rivals 'monitor' ongoing contract situation

© Iconsport / Sportimage

Los Blancos' reported pursuit could trigger a bidding war among Europe's elite clubs before the transfer window closes.

Barcelona are reportedly evaluating a potential swoop after Frenkie de Jong sustained a long-term knee ligament injury, while Paris Saint-Germain are known to admire him.

Should Real Madrid formalise their interest, they may need to generate substantial transfer funds to finance the monumental deal.

The Spanish giants are already expected to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig for a fee exceeding £85m this summer.

Consequently, the club might be forced to sanction the sale of French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni despite him reportedly agreeing a new contract until 2028.