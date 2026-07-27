Real Madrid transfer news: Yan Diomande medical booked as £85.5m agreement 'closed'

By Carter White | 27 Jul 2026 16:50 , Last updated: 27 Jul 2026 16:50

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed the signing of RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande on a five-year deal.

The 19-year-old has captured interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs this summer, with Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain recently exiting the hunt for the services of the winger.

It has been widely reported that Diomande's switch to Real Madrid was nearing its completion, with the attacker spending the majority of the summer to date at the 2026 World Cup with Ivory Coast.

Emerse Fae's troops progressed from a group containing Germany, Ecuador and minnows Curacao to face Erling Haaland and Norway in the last 32, with Stale Solbakken's side advancing into the final 16.

Jose Mourinho is the new man in charge at the Bernabeu this season following back-to-back trophyless campaign for Real Madrid, who have fallen behind rivals Barcelona in the pursuit of honours.

© Iconsport / Alamy

Fabrizio Romano discusses Diomande to Real Madrid

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are extremely close to securing the services of Diomande, who has been one of the most sought-after talents in the window this summer.

The report claims that Los Blancos have agreed a deal to sign the 19-year-old from RB Leipzig for in excess of £85.5m, with the player flying over to Madrid this week to finalise the high-profile move.

It is understood that Diomande is scheduled to complete medical tests in Spain before putting pen to paper on a bumper five-year contract, committing his services to the Bernabeu club until June 2031.

The Ivorian enjoyed a standout debut campaign in the Bundesliga for Leipzig during 2025-26, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists across 33 top-flight appearances, starting 28 games.

On top of impressive club performances, Diomande has quickly become a key part of Ivory Coast's international plans since making his senior debut against Seychelles in World Cup qualifying on October 10, 2025.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Arsenal to benefit from Diomande's impending switch?

After winning the Premier League title last season, Arsenal are looking to push on and cement themselves as a major player on the European stage, aiming to challenge PSG for the Champions League once again.

The Gunners are supposedly keen on signing Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, who has entered the final year of his contract at the La Liga giants and could depart before the end of the window.

Los Blancos' impending deal for Diomande adds another attacking option to Mourinho's ranks and could soften the blow of Vinicius departing - potentially to North London - in the near future.