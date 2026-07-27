Ipswich Town transfer news: Tractor Boys closing in on high-profile goalkeeper signing?

By Carter White | 27 Jul 2026 16:26

Union SG goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has reportedly completed a medical at Ipswich Town ahead of a permanent move.

The Tractor Boys have already been extremely busy during the summer transfer window, with Daizen Maeda joining Ipswich following a success-laden five years in Scotland with domestic champions Celtic.

It was reported earlier this month that Gary O'Neil's side were in talks with Celtic over a deal for the Japanese forward, who becomes the first player from that country to play for the East Anglian club.

Ipswich are preparing for a return to the Premier League without last season's head coach Kieran McKenna, with the former Manchester United man stepping down from his role earlier in the summer.

The Tractor Boys face a difficult start to the 2026-27 top-flight campaign, hosting Sunderland at Portman Road on August 22 before back-to-back clashes against Man Utd and Andoni Iraola's Liverpool.

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Scherpen 'completes' Ipswich medical

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Ipswich are closing in on the signing of a top-flight goalkeeper who could become the new first-choice option in between the sticks at Portman Road.

The report claims that Union SG shot-stopper Scherpen has completed a medical in East Anglia ahead of his proposed switch to the Premier League newcomers on a permanent deal from Belgium.

It is understood that Ipswich are set to fork out an initial £8.5m for the services of Scherpen, with a further £3.5m potentially on the way to Union SG, dependent on a number of performance-related add-ons.

After selling the goalkeeper to the Belgian side in July 2025, Brighton & Hove Albion are set to benefit from the player's impending move to Portman Road, with the Seagulls possessing a 40% sell-on clause.

Scherpen is preparing to become Ipswich's six new arrival of a busy summer transfer window so far, following Emersonn, Kayne van Oevelen, Abdul Fatawu, Issa Diop and Maeda through the door.

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Scherpen's impressive record

Between 2021 and 2022, Scherpen managed more appearances for Brighton Under-21s (5) than the first team (1), with his opportunities extremely limited at the South Coast club in the past.

Last year's permanent move to Union SG signalled the start of a new era in the 26-year-old's career, with the shot-stopper keeping a remarkable 16 clean sheets across 32 Belgian Pro League games over the past 12 months.

Given his standout performances in net for USG, it is no surprise to see that he is edging towards a return to the Premier League, with Ipswich close to signing their second goalkeeper of the summer.