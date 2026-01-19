Preview: Bayern Munich vs Union SG - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 19 Jan 2026 12:47 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 13:00

The Champions League returns on Tuesday as the German giants meet the Belgian minnows, with Bayern Munich’s Goliath facing Union Saint-Gilloise’s David in the seventh matchday of this season’s league phase.

It is still all to play for, with the Bavarians looking to qualify for the round of 16, while USG will be hoping they can make a late push for the playoffs, sitting just one point adrift.

Match preview

Vincent Kompany’s men are one of this season’s standout favourites to lift the prestigious continental silverware, and they head into the penultimate game of the league phase in unrelenting form.

Sitting in second place, Bayern are on an unbeaten run that stretches back to November 26 – a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal – which remains their sole loss this term.

Since their return from the winter break, the six-time European champions have been prolific, plundering 16 goals in three games, including 8-1 and 5-1 wins against Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig, respectively.

The Bundesliga supremos will be looking to replicate the same form that has them 11 points clear in the German top flight on the European stage, with Harry Kane well on course to break his record goals in a single campaign (44), having already netted 32 in all competitions so far.

Meanwhile, USG are 27th and will be hoping to still be within a chance of a playoff spot come the final round of games next week.

The Belgian Pro League table-toppers have made a solid account of themselves in their debut Champions League campaign, sealing memorable victories away at Eredivisie holders, PSV Eindhoven, and reigning Turkish title winners, Galatasaray.

Unbeaten in their last five outings in all competitions, Les Unionistes will be hoping that, like Tuesday’s hosts, they can leverage this current run of solid form.

The clash at the Allianz Arena in midweek will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, with Bayern losing just three games against Belgian opposition in their history – all of those defeats coming against Anderlecht.

Meanwhile, USG have won one, drawn two, and lost one in their four games against German opposition.

Bayern Munich Champions League form:

WWWWLW

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

WDWWWW

Union SG Champions League form:

WLLLWL

Union SG form (all competitions):

LDWDWW

Team News

Bayern attacker Jamal Musiala made his long-awaited return last time out, after he was sidelined by an ACL rupture sustained at the Club World Cup, and he could be in contention for a start here, with Michael Olise, Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry and Luis Diaz also all vying for a place behind striker Harry Kane.

Alphonso Davies was reintroduced to the fold following a spell out injured, and he could come in to replace Hiroki Ito, who featured from the start against Leipzig.

Despite coming off with reported bruising on Saturday, Leon Goretzka is set to retain his place alongside either Aleksandar Pavlovic or the returning Joshua Kimmich in Bayern's double pivot.

Konrad Laimer, who watched on from the stands against Leipzig after sustaining a muscle injury, will also miss out due to suspension, having accrued three yellow cards.

As for the visitors, Raul Florucz could be in line to start after recovering from a calf injury, while midfielder Rob Schoofs may also come back into the side after missing the game against Mechelen on Saturday with illness.

Promise David is expected to lead the line once again, and the travelling faithful will be hoping their leading scorer, both domestically and continentally, this term, can inspire a giant-killing.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Kimmich, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

Union SG possible starting lineup:

Scherpen; Mac Allister, Burgess, Sykes; Boufal, Zorgane, Van de Perre, Niang; Ait El Hadj; Rodriguez, Akinpelu

We say: Bayern Munich 4-0 Union SG

Bayern's perfect start to 2026 looks set to continue here, with their unstoppable firepower in front of goal likely to wreak havoc against a USG side who have already shipped 15 goals in this season's instalment of the

