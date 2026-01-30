Wolves transfer news: Champions League goalkeeper 'on radar' amid Jose Sa speculation

By Darren Plant | 30 Jan 2026 11:04

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly identified a goalkeeper who played in the Champions League earlier this week as a potential alternative to Jose Sa.

The Premier League's bottom club have not been as active in the transfer market as was anticipated, a consequence of a period of improved performances under Rob Edwards.

Nevertheless, there is expected to be a number of incomings and outgoings before Monday's 7pm deadline as they weigh up which players to sell over the coming days or in the summer ahead of a likely Championship campaign.

First-choice goalkeeper Jose Sa has been linked with a switch to Nottingham Forest in recent days, the East Midlands outfit requiring a replacement for the injured John Victor.

While Wolves may be willing to do business for the right price, it is imperative that an alternative is found.

© Imago

Wolves interested in former Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper

According to Voetbal International, Union SG goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has appeared on the radar of Wolves.

Scherpen was tied to Brighton & Hove Albion between 2021 and 2025, but he made just one cup appearance during that time.

Loan spells were instead spent at Oostende, Vitesse and Sturm Graz before he secured a permanent transfer to Union SG last summer.

The 26-year-old is enjoying a strong campaign in Belgium, keeping 13 clean sheets across 28 appearances in all competitions.

His two shutouts in this season's Champions League came away in Galatasaray and at home to Atalanta BC.

© Imago / Focus Images

Scherpen deal appears unlikely

Unless Scherpen has a desire to earn experience in the Premier League, it is difficult to see how a deal materialises.

As well as the goalkeeper having two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, Union SG are involved in a three-way fight for the Belgian top-flight title.

Scherpen has conceded just nine goals in 19 league appearances, emphasising his importance to this team.

Having won the Austrian Bundesliga goalkeeper of the season in 2024-25, he is well on course to secure similar accolades at the end of 2025-26.