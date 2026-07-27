Three Vinicius Junior alternatives Arsenal could target amid new contract talks, including £145m-rated star

By Ellis Stevens | 27 Jul 2026 15:48

Arsenal's main objective heading into the 2026 summer transfer window appeared to be strengthening their attack, with improving the left-wing position supposedly a priority.

The Gunners have already added one left-sided attacker, with Christos Tzolis joining as Leandro Trossard departs, but Arsenal remain in the market for another forward.

Blockbuster reports of interest in Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior emerged earlier this week, with the Gunners said to be monitoring the Brazil international's situation at Los Blancos.

Vinicius Jr has just one year left on his contract, and with news of Real Madrid signing Yan Diomande, the Brazilian's future was briefly in doubt.

However, news has since emerged that Los Blancos and Jose Mourinho are keen to retain the superstar attacker, with talks over a new contract now underway.

While Arsenal will undoubtedly keep tabs on the situation at Real Madrid, should they ultimately fail to lure the Brazilian away from the Santiago Bernabeu, here are three alternatives who could light up the Emirates Stadium next season.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport

Barcola's future has been the subject of plenty of speculation throughout the summer transfer window, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward reportedly attracting interest from numerous European clubs.

The France international, who registered three goals and one assist at World Cup 2026, boasts frightening speed, dazzling dribbling ability and the directness to cause serious problems for the opposition.

Alongside adding a new element of dynamism and quality to Arsenal's left flank, Barcola would also fit Mikel Arteta's structure out of possession, having played for a PSG team renowned for their work rate and intensity both on and off the ball.

At just 23-years-old, Barcola would not only bring the immediate quality but also the potential to grow into one of the world's elite attackers - something Arsenal have been looking for to match Bukayo Saka's tremendous ability on the opposite wing.

Any potential deal would be hugely expensive, with PSG reportedly demanding at least £140m for Barcola, but given Arsenal's supposed willingness to spend a similar fee on Vinicius Jr, the Frenchman could be an attractive alternative.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Williams is another potential Vinicius Jr alternative for Arsenal, with the Spaniard offering a similar threat to the brilliant Brazilian.

Williams, who recorded the assist for Ferran Torres' winning goal in the World Cup 2026 final against Argentina, is a superb dribbler, creative force and goal threat, while also possessing outstanding pace and a relentless willingness to run.

The Spaniard is particularly dangerous in one-on-one situations, with his acceleration and close control meaning he is consistently able to beat his marker before attempting to cross, pass or shoot.

Arsenal reportedly held an interest in Williams last summer, but a move ultimately failed to materialise, with the winger signing a new long-term deal at Athletic Bilbao.

However, it has been reported that the new contract includes a £77m release clause, and compared to the huge figures being touted for other wingers in the market, a move for Williams could be an extremely attractive option for the Gunners.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos / Icon Sport

While not a like-for-like alternative to Vinicius Jr, Alvarez would provide a similar level of star quality in attack that could help Arsenal achieve their ambitions of retaining the Premier League title and challenging for the Champions League once again.

Alvarez has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid throughout the summer, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both interested, while Arsenal have also been reported as a potential destination.

The Argentine is primarily a centre-forward, but Alvarez is capable of playing anywhere across the frontline and he often drifts out to the flanks even when starting through the middle for either his club and country.

That versatility could be of interest to Arteta, allowing the manager to set up his team in several different ways, with Alvarez capable of starting from the left, as a sole striker with Tzolis or Gabriel Martinelli on the wing, or in partnership with either Viktor Gyokeres or Kai Havertz upfront, who both provide different qualities to the Argentine.

A deal for Alvarez is expected to cost upwards of £100m, and though his preferred destination is reportedly Barcelona, Atletico Madrid's unwillingness to sell to a rival could leave the door open for Arsenal.