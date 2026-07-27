Liverpool transfer news: Why PSG have slapped a £145 million price tag on Bradley Barcola

By Axel Clody | 27 Jul 2026 12:06

Bradley Barcola has decided not to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, and the French club have responded by setting his price at an eye-watering £145 million (€170 million). But what justifies such a figure?

PSG and Barcola had been in discussions since the start of the season over a new deal.

As expected, a decision arrived after the 2026 World Cup: the French winger has chosen not to sign a new contract. With his current agreement running until June 2028, the former Lyon forward faces an uncertain future this summer.

On one hand, this window represents one of PSG's last chances to command a blockbuster fee. On the other, the two-time European champions could keep him for another season and sell for a still-substantial sum in 12 months. According to L'Equipe, Barcola has no intention of forcing a confrontation in order to leave.

As a result, Paris have decided to play hardball this summer, valuing Barcola at £145 million (€170 million), according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Anderson and Rogers precedent

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

So why such a staggering figure? According to Jacobs, PSG have taken note of the summer's most eye-catching Premier League deals: Elliot Anderson's £116 million move from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City and Morgan Rogers' £117 million transfer from Aston Villa to Chelsea.

Both are English internationals of the same age as Barcola (23), yet neither possesses comparable Champions League pedigree. The French attacker is already an experienced performer in Europe's premier club competition, with six goals and nine assists in 43 appearances.

Barcola is also a full France international who carved out a place in one of the most stacked attacks in world football. He started the World Cup semi-final against Spain (0-2) and impressed throughout the tournament with three goals and one assist in eight matches.

At 23, he remains a young player with significant room for growth and an atypical profile. A genuine winger, Barcola stands out for his blistering pace and his ability to beat opponents in one-on-one situations. While left wing is his preferred position, he is also capable of operating on the right.

If Diomande is worth £102 million, Barcola is worth more

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

PSG have also observed the frenzy surrounding Yan Diomande at close quarters. The Ivorian left winger, who broke out this season but has only one standout campaign to his name, is set to join Real Madrid for approximately £102 million (€120 million) including bonuses.

While the Leipzig forward is younger (19) and arguably possesses a higher ceiling, PSG have no interest in selling their own asset for less than the Diomande fee.

The Ivorian has far fewer references at the top level than Barcola, who has proven himself in multiple contexts: at PSG under Luis Enrique, with France under Didier Deschamps, and previously at Lyon under Laurent Blanc.

It is also worth noting that the asking price is driven by the quality and quantity of suitors. Barcola has attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, most notably Arsenal and Liverpool, two giants with enormous financial resources.

According to Nicolo Schira, the Reds have already reached an agreement with Barcola on personal terms for a contract until June 2032 with a top-tier salary. Liverpool must now convince Paris to part with their prized asset, and at £145 million, that is a monumental task.