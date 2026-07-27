Wolves transfer news: Scottish midfielder valued at £3m 'interesting' Cesar Peixoto, Bundesliga clubs

By Darren Plant | 27 Jul 2026 11:54

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in signing Estoril Praia midfielder Jordan Holsgrove.

Despite the initial expectation that major changes would be made to the squad after Premier League relegation, Wolves have only signed one player - Rafiki Said - since the start of the World Cup.

With just three new additions in total, Cesar Peixoto and the Wolves fanbase will hope that more deals are on the way ahead of the start of their return to the Championship.

Although Tommy Doyle and Marshall Munetsi have returned to the group after loan stints at Birmingham City and Paris FC, Wolves still require fresh faces for the centre of the pitch.

According to Record, there is interest in bringing in Holsgrove over the coming weeks.

© Iconsport / Carlos Silva/Icon Sport

Who is Jordan Holsgrove?

The report claims that Estoril Praia value the 26-year-old in the region of €3.5m (£2.99m).

German clubs Werder Bremen, Hamburger SV and Augsburg are also said to be admirers of the former Scotland Under-21 international.

Although Holsgrove was with Reading during his academy days, he has spent his professional career abroad.

Most notably, Holsgrove has spent time at Celta Vigo, Pacos de Ferreira and Estoril, with three campaigns coming with the latter.

A total of four goals and 16 assists have been contributed in 83 appearances for the Portuguese side.

Meanwhile, his record in Primeira Liga reads six goals and 19 assists from 100 appearances, Holsgrove making an impression in front of Wolves boss Peixoto who had been solely in Portugal before the switch to Molineux.

© Imago

Do Wolves need a player like Holsgrove?

In recent years, Holsgrove has generally been used as a defensive midfielder, rather than someone who is particularly attack-minded.

Wolves already have players such as Andre and Doyle who are of similar profile, with there theoretically being more of a need for an attacking midfielder.

That said, Peixoto may see certain qualities in Holsgrove that suit his style of play.

The jury would likely be out on Holsgrove if he did make the move to Wolves, but he could prove to be a valuable asset over the course of a 46-game Championship campaign.