Arsenal contract boost confirmed as 15-year-old wonderkid commits to scholarship, pro deals

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jul 2026 11:51

Arsenal have confirmed that Emerson Nwaneri - the younger brother of Ethan Nwaneri - has signed a scholarship deal at the Emirates for the 2026-27 campaign.

The 15-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at youth level in 2025-26, making 12 appearances in the Under-18 Premier League and coming up with two goals and one assist in the process.

Nwaneri also made his debut in the UEFA Youth League in a 4-2 win over Bayern Munich, as well as making a solitary appearance for Arsenal's Under-21s in the Premier League 2.

Before making the step-up to Under-18 matches, Nwaneri scored a hat-trick against Chelsea at Under-16s level last season, as he bids to follow in the footsteps of his older sibling.

Following previous reports stating that the 2010-born attacker had committed his future to Arsenal, the Gunners have confirmed that Nwaneri is one of nine first-year scholars for the upcoming season.

Arsenal confirm Emerson Nwaneri scholarship agreement before professional contract

Arsenal Football Club is delighted to unveil our scholar class of 2026, featuring nine young Gunners who have signed first-year scholarship deals to represent our academy for the next two years.



Read more ? https://t.co/O8iG07tLrc pic.twitter.com/qCjkgSsVTV — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) July 27, 2026

The announcement of Nwaneri's scholarship deal will precede a professional contract for the teenager, who has also agreed to those terms which will trigger on his 17th birthday in August 2027.

Nwaneri has proven himself to be an incredibly adaptable player since rising to prominence at Arsenal, functioning as a left winger, central midfielder, number six and right-back.

The 15-year-old's brother Ethan previously talked up the prospect of the two Nwaneris playing in the same Arsenal team one day, telling the official Gunners website: "He’s a midfielder, but he can play right-back as well.

"We’re really close, but I wouldn’t say we are that similar. He’s probably more outgoing than me — he’s the loud one!

“There are three years between us so it would be really cool if we could both play in the Arsenal first-team together one day. We’ve spoken about that a bit and what that would be like, it’s something to aim for."

Emerson Nwaneri was not included in the Arsenal squad for their pre-season match against Girona this weekend, but Ethan will be present amid uncertainty over his future.

Does Ethan Nwaneri still have a future at Arsenal?

© Imago

Emerson and Ethan's hopes of playing alongside each other in red and white suffered a blow last season, when the latter slipped down the pecking order and was loaned out to Marseille for the second half of the campaign.

Nwaneri's Olympiens stint started brightly under Roberto De Zerbi with a goal on his Ligue 1 debut against Lens, but he ended up playing just 322 Ligue 1 minutes in total and was left on the bench for the final four games of the season.

However, Nwaneri has already made an impact for Arsenal in pre-season, finding the back of the net in a 3-0 behind-closed-doors win over MK Dons with a curling strike from the edge of the area.

Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and Max Dowman are all competing for right-wing minutes, but with Madueke consistently lacking in end product for both club and country, Nwaneri is very much still in the picture.