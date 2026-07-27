Chelsea news: Xabi Alonso speaks on Morgan Rogers role, talks up position where he could "feel his flow"

By Darren Plant | 27 Jul 2026 10:17

Xabi Alonso has suggested that Morgan Rogers could produce his best form for Chelsea from the left-hand side of the pitch.

The Blues are currently preparing for the start of their pre-season schedule on Tuesday with a game against Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia.

Rogers will play no part of that match, nor the Australia and Asia tour, having only recently finished representing England at the World Cup.

However, as the club's £117m record signing, the playmaker has been acquired by Alonso with the view of being a key player.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the Spaniard gave a clear hint as to where he feels Rogers could flourish.

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Alonso speaks on Rogers Chelsea position

Rogers has showcased his versatility for Aston Villa and England in recent seasons, often playing as a number 10 behind Ollie Watkins in the Premier League and Europe.

While Alonso acknowledges that using the 24-year-old in that role is an option, it appears that it is not the priority.

He told reporters: "I think that one of his best qualities is that he’s flexible. For sure. I think that he in that pocket position, close to the striker, close to the other 10.

"But he’s played as well on the right side as well, but I think that more coming from the left, coming from that position, we are playing that he feels that he’s enjoying his game, that he feels his flow. I think that he will have good connections with the other players that he can have around him."

"So if we get those those connections right, those little associations between them that they look for each other and they connect well, I think that it will be a great step forward in the quality of our game."

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Do stats back up Alonso opinion?

As per Transfermarkt, 61 of Rogers's 125 appearances for Villa came from a number 10 position, with 16 goals and 14 assists being contributed.

However, in Rogers's 35 outings from the left, he chipped in with 13 goals and six assists, clear evidence that he was far more ruthless in the final third when cutting inside from the flank.

Alonso is expected to switch between a 4-2-3-1 and 3-4-2-1 during the campaign, essentially meaning that Rogers could be used as a number 10 on many occasions.

That said, there is seemingly scope for Rogers challenging the likes of Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens for a position out wide.