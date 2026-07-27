Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso provides update on summer window plans ahead of Maxence Lacroix arrival

By Darren Plant | 27 Jul 2026 09:53

Xabi Alonso suggests that Chelsea have more plans for the summer transfer window ahead of the arrival of Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix.

The Blues are currently preparing for their first official pre-season friendly, a fixture against Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia on Tuesday.

A 27-player squad has been named for the trip Down Under and to Asia, albeit missing the likes of new signings Geovany Quenda, Morgan Rogers and Emanuel Emegha.

However, there is growing optimism at Stamford Bridge, with France international Lacroix on the brink of joining the club in a £52m deal.

Speaking at a press conference in Australia, Alonso confirmed that Chelsea could be busy with further incomings and outings over the coming weeks.

© Iconsport / Michael Melia / Michael Melia

Alonso speaks on Chelsea transfer plans

In response to a question over whether reducing squad numbers or making additions is his priority, Alonso said that Chelsea "need to be ready".

He told reporters: "I think that we have to be ready. The market is open for a few weeks.

"We need to be aware of different positions, different situations. So for sure, we have a plan, we have an idea, and we need to assess in the right moment what we’re doing.

"We can’t say what’s going to happen but some things might happen."

© Iconsport / SPI

What could happen next with Chelsea transfers?

Having already undergone a medical at Chelsea, Lacroix is expected to be confirmed as the latest new signing on Monday or Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trevoh Chalobah could be the next player to depart Stamford Bridge, with Como in negotiations with their Chelsea counterparts.

Benoit Badiashile is also being linked with a move to Serie A, although there is not expected to be any quick developments with regards to that deal.