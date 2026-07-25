Trevoh Chalobah transfer update: Chelsea 'respond' to latest Como offer for out-of-favour £30m-valued defender

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Jul 2026 00:56

Serie A outfit Como are actively exploring alternative defensive options after failing to reach an agreement with Chelsea for English centre-back Trevoh Chalobah.

The Italian side held vital negotiations with Stamford Bridge executives on Saturday but could not find common ground regarding an acceptable transfer fee.

Sky Sports News reports that the London club have now rejected three separate proposals from Cesc Fabregas and his recruitment team.

Chelsea 'stand firm' on £30m asking price for Chalobah

© Imago

The report states that Chelsea have established a strict £30m asking price for the 27-year-old and remain entirely unwilling to lower their financial demands.

The Blues recognise that the academy graduate has played an important role under a series of managers and still has two years remaining on his current contract alongside an option for a third.

The impending £52m arrival of Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix is widely expected to push Chalobah further down the pecking order under newly appointed manager Xabi Alonso.

Despite his preference to secure a move to Italy, Como must now decide whether to launch a fourth bid or walk away from the protracted saga entirely.

How low could Chalobah be in centre-back pecking order?

© Imago

While some fans may argue that Chalobah ought to start a sufficient number of matches for Chelsea, selling an academy graduate guarantees maximum profit for the club.

That possibly explains why Blueco are intent on selling the centre-back for a decent fee, as there are no amortisation challenges in any sale of the defender.

Depending on Alonso's approach — the Spaniard could utilise a back three or variations of a four-man defence — Chalobah could still feature heavily for the Blues, who are even nearing a big-money transfer for Lacroix from Palace.

Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana and Aaron Anselmino are options in that area of the pitch, while Tosin Adarabioyo remains an option in central defence.

Also on the fringes of the side are Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi, highlighting the Blues' need to sell Chalobah as they look to trim a bloated squad for good this summer.