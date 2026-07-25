Chelsea injury news: Xabi Alonso's centre-forward options analysed after latest striker blow

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Jul 2026 00:02

Chelsea have suffered an early injury blow ahead of the new Premier League campaign after striker Emmanuel Emegha sustained a hamstring issue during pre-season.

The 23-year-old Dutch international is understood to have picked up the muscular problem during a 3-0 behind-closed-doors friendly win over Bromley.

Emegha officially completed his anticipated summer switch from French outfit Strasbourg, but his injury could have consequences as Xabi Alonso assesses his centre-forward options.

Nonetheless, reports suggest no surgery is required and that the attacker ought to be back in no time.

Emegha 'expected back' for Premier League kickoff

© Iconsport / Dennis Agyeman / AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

BBC Sport's Nizaar Kinsella has explained why the forward was subsequently omitted from the Chelsea squad travelling for the Australia leg of their overseas pre-season tour.

Kinsella anticipates that Emegha will remain at the club's Cobham training base to undergo an intensive rehabilitation programme while the rest of the team are away from West London.

Emegha is expected to be back in time for the start of the Premier League season but will likely miss the overseas pre-season tour while recovering. https://t.co/eMmM0tJ36p — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 25, 2026

Despite the frustration of missing vital preparation time with his new teammates, the injury is not considered severely long-term.

The former Sturm Graz attacker is widely expected to complete his recovery and be fully available for selection when the Premier League season officially begins.

Emegha injury: Assessing Alonso's centre-forward options

© Iconsport / PA Images

Despite Emegha's muscle injury ruling him out of Chelsea's pre-season tour, Alonso has several options in that area of the pitch.

Joao Pedro was not included in Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad, meaning the Spanish boss can call upon the former Brighton & Hove Albion forward from the outset, with Liam Delap another option for the Blues.

Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are also centre-forward options, but neither is on tour with the squad.

Jackson, linked to Aston Villa, has yet to return after World Cup duty with Senegal, and Guiu seems out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

Given that Alonso's men will have no European football in the 2026-27 season, Chelsea are likely to lean on two major centre-forward options, with the third expected to be loaned or sold, leaving Emegha at a disadvantage in making a claim for a role in Chelsea's still bloated squad.