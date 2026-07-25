Preview: Gremio vs Fluminense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 25 Jul 2026 23:26

Gremio will be looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Bolivar when they welcome Fluminense to Arena do Gremio on Sunday for round 20 of the 2026 Brasileiro.

The Tricolor Imortal desperately need maximum points to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone, while Fluminense are aiming to remain inside the top five and could climb back into third place with a victory.

Match preview

Gremio have returned subdued for the second half of the 2026 season. What appeared to be a side back on track after a 3-1 friendly win over Cruzeiro turned into two straight defeats in official competitions: a 2-1 loss to Mirassol in the Brasileirao and a 3-2 defeat to Bolivar in the Copa Sudamericana, in La Paz.

In Bolivia, Gremio conceded the opening goal inside the first minute and saw their game plan unravel early. Bolivar had 30 shots to the Tricolor's 13, and Weverton prevented further damage with two important saves in the closing stages.

The team responded on both occasions after conceding, but ultimately let in a third goal late in the second half. The second leg will be played at the Arena, and Gremio need a win just to take the tie to extra time.

The immediate concern, however, is the Brasileirao. Gremio sit in 16th position, the first spot outside the relegation zone, with 21 points from 19 matches: five wins, six draws and eight defeats, and a goal difference of -4. Curiously, the campaign is identical to last year's at the same stage, with the only difference being an improved goal difference in 2026.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Fluminense arrive in Porto Alegre in the opposite situation. The side dropped to fourth position after a 1-1 draw with Bragantino in matchday 19, overtaken by Athletico-PR, but remain solid with 32 points from 19 matches: nine wins, five draws and five defeats.

Against Bragantino, they fell behind after a goal from Eduardo Sasha in the 26th minute of the first half and only equalised in stoppage time through Ignacio.

Fluminense had nine days of preparation between the matches against Bragantino (July 17) and Gremio (July 26), with no other competitions to contend with during the week. Gremio, on the other hand, left La Paz on Thursday and will have little more than 48 hours to recover before taking the field at the Arena. The difference in rest is the biggest advantage for the Tricolor carioca in this fixture.

Recent history bolsters the visitors' confidence. In matchday one of the Brasileirao, Fluminense beat Gremio 2-1 at the Maracana, with goals from Nonato and Luciano Acosta, while Carlos Vinicius pulled one back for the gauchos.

Facing an opponent that has suffered two defeats in three days, is without its head coach, has players in the concussion protocol, and is coming from altitude, Fluminense have the quality, the rest and the momentum to seek all three points away from home. In addition, Flu have not lost to Gremio in five matches: four wins and just one draw.

Gremio Brasileiro form:

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Fluminense Brasileiro form:

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Fluminense form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Leonel Perez picked up his third yellow card against Mirassol and will miss the match.

In the treatment room, Francis Amuzu remains sidelined under the concussion protocol, along with Marlon, who has a broken ankle.

The big news for the match is the possible return of Thiago Silva. The 41-year-old defender, who rejoined Fluminense following a spell at Porto, was cleared to play through the BID with the opening of the international transfer window and is available to Zubeldia.

John Kennedy is also unavailable after being sent off against Bragantino. With the team's top scorer absent, Hulk, a former Atletico Mineiro idol, is expected to take on the centre-forward role.

Gremio possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Pavon, Gustavo Martins, Kanneman, Caio Paulista; Villasanti, Nardoni; Tete, Braithwaite, Enamorado; Carlos Vinicius. Manager: Luis Castro.

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Guga, Thiago Silva, Freytes, Rene; Hercules, Martinelli; Savarino, Acosta, Serna; Hulk. Manager: Luis Zubeldia.

We say: Gremio 1-2 Fluminense

Fluminense should look to capitalise on Gremio's poor form and shorter recovery time, with Hulk expected to deputise for the suspended John Kennedy and provide a significant threat in the final third.

Gremio are capable of producing a response on home soil, but their recent struggles leave them vulnerable, and we expect Fluminense to edge an entertaining contest and strengthen their position inside the top four.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.