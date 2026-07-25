Yan Diomande Latest: Real Madrid agree 'personal terms' with PSG-linked attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 25 Jul 2026 21:16 , Last updated: 25 Jul 2026 21:16

Real Madrid have reportedly reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande.

The Ivory Coast winger dazzled during his first season at Leipzig, and several European heavyweights, including Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, have been linked with a move for his signature.

The 19-year-old scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances last season, while he also enhanced his burgeoning reputation with a string of impressive displays for his country at the 2026 World Cup.

PSG were previously thought to be the frontrunners in the race for Diomande, but Real Madrid's arrival on the scene has dramatically altered the transfer landscape.

Los Blancos have already seen a €100m (£85m) bid rejected by Leipzig, but they remain confident of eventually securing the highly-rated attacker's signature.

Real Madrid take steps to sign Yan Diomande

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

According to Fabrizio Romano, Madrid have verbally agreed personal terms with Diomande, following in the footsteps of PSG, who reached a similar agreement with the player last month.

Diomande is believed to be open to joining the La Liga giants, with the opportunity to represent Real understandably proving difficult to turn down.

Romano claims that Madrid are preparing to submit an improved offer for the attacker shortly, while PSG have re-established contact and remain determined to fight for his signature until the end.

Reports suggest that Los Blancos could table a package worth €120m (£103m), a figure that neither Liverpool nor PSG are currently prepared to match.

Yan Diomande: Replacement for Vinicius Junior?

© Imago / IMAGO / Craig Mercer Peak Action Photos

Jose Mourinho has stressed the need to add attackers blessed with both individual quality and raw pace, and Diomande appears to fit that profile perfectly.

However, his potential arrival could raise fresh questions over the future of Vinicius Junior, who has emerged as a reported target for Premier League champions Arsenal.

Mourinho is believed to be firmly against losing any of his key players this summer, but Madrid could still be tempted to cash in on Vinicius if an irresistible offer arrives, particularly with the Brazilian having entered the final 12 months of his contract.