Preview: Bahia vs Corinthians - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 25 Jul 2026 18:44

Bahia welcome Corinthians to Arena Fonte Nova on Sunday for their opening fixture of the second half of the Brazilian Serie A campaign.

Just a few points separate the two sides in the standings, with the hosts sitting sixth on 30 points after 19 matches, while the visitors arrive in strong form after ending the first half of the season with three consecutive league victories.

Match preview

Bahia resumed their campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to Atletico-MG, coming from behind after Ademir cancelled out Ruan Tressoldi's first-half stoppage-time opener.

The result kept Rogerio Ceni's side firmly in the race for a Copa Libertadores qualification place, leaving them just two points behind fourth-placed Fluminense and three adrift of third-placed Athletico-PR.

Despite their strong position in the table, Bahia will be aiming to improve their home record, having collected four wins, four draws and two defeats from their 10 league matches at Arena Fonte Nova during the opening half of the campaign, beating Chapecoense, Botafogo, Athletico-PR and RB Bragantino.

The hosts also have recent history on their side in this fixture, having won their last two meetings with Corinthians and are unbeaten in the last three encounters between the clubs, including a 2-1 comeback victory in the opening round of this season's championship after recovering from an early deficit.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Corinthians, meanwhile, travel to Salvador full of confidence after recording a convincing 3-0 victory over Remo, extending their winning run in Serie A to three matches.

Fernando Diniz's side produced an impressive attacking display, with Yuri Alberto ending a four-month league goal drought by scoring twice before Kaio Cesar completed the scoring before half time.

That victory continued Corinthians' resurgence under Diniz, who has overseen a marked improvement since taking charge earlier this season.

Historically, Corinthians have enjoyed the better of this fixture, winning 29 of the previous 64 meetings between the clubs, while Bahia have claimed 19 victories and there have been 16 draws.

With both teams chasing a place in the top four, Sunday's contest could have significant implications in the race for Copa Libertadores qualification.

Bahia Brasileiro form:

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D

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W

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Bahia form (all competitions):

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W

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D

Corinthians Brasileiro form:

L

W

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W

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Corinthians form (all competitions):

D

W

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W

D

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Team News

© Imago / Rebeca Schumacker

Bahia are monitoring the fitness of Ramos Mingo, who suffered an injury against Atletico-MG, while Kike Olivera remains a doubt because of knee discomfort after both players continued individual training during the week.

Luciano Juba is expected to return after training normally for a second consecutive day, while defender Marco Moreno has rejoined the squad and could be included among the substitutes.

Corinthians remain without Memphis Depay, who is continuing his post-World Cup recovery while also negotiating a new contract with the club.

Kayke is a long-term absentee after suffering a serious knee ligament injury, while Raniele remains doubtful after sustaining a knee problem during the World Cup break.

Rodrigo Garro is available again after serving a one-match suspension and is expected to return to the starting lineup.

Bahia possible starting lineup:

Ronaldo; Marcos Victor, David Duarte, Kanu, Luciano Juba; Caio Alexandre, Erick, Rodrigo Nestor; Cristian Olivera, Willian Jose, Erick Pulga

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Gabriel Paulista, Gustavo Henrique, Matheus Bidu; Allan, Andre; Kaio Cesar, Rodrigo Garro, Breno Bidon; Yuri Alberto

We say: Bahia 2-1 Corinthians

Both teams come into this fixture in encouraging form, but Bahia's recent record against Corinthians and home advantage could prove decisive.

Corinthians possess enough attacking quality to threaten through Yuri Alberto and Garro, yet Bahia have consistently performed well in this fixture in recent seasons, and we expect the hosts to edge another closely contested encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.