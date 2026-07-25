Preview: Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 25 Jul 2026 18:43

Palmeiras will begin the second half of their Brazilian Serie A campaign on Sunday when they welcome Atletico Mineiro to Nubank Parque for round 20.

The league leaders sit comfortably at the top of the table with 44 points and are unbeaten in their last 14 league matches, while the visitors are 10th with 25 points and looking to close the gap to the top positions.

Match preview

Palmeiras strengthened their grip on first place with a 3-1 victory away to Coritiba in round 19, with Mauricio netting twice before Ramon Sosa wrapped up the win.

The hosts have been one of the most consistent teams in Brazil this season, carrying a 14-match unbeaten run in the league into Sunday's contest, with their only defeat in 19 league games (W13, D5, L1) against Vasco in round five.

Abel Ferreira’s side are invincible on home turf in this league campaign, recording seven wins and two draws, with no side picking up more home points than them so far.

They will look to make this advantage count against an opponent that they drew 2-2 with in the reverse fixture earlier this campaign after twice coming from behind.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Atletico-MG, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Bahia in midweek, as Ruan Tressoldi gave Galo the lead before Ademir restored parity in the second half, leaving Eduardo Dominguez's side with seven wins, four draws and eight defeats from their opening 19 league matches.

Consistency has been an issue throughout the campaign despite the managerial change earlier in the season, although Atletico will hope to improve after collecting important victories in recent weeks.

However, they have struggled against Palmeiras in this fixture, failing to win any of the last five meetings, losing four and drawing one.

In addition to this, the visitors have lost seven of their 10 away matches this season, winning three, making them the only side yet to record a stalemate on the road in the Brazilian top flight.

Palmeiras Brasileiro form:

D

D

D

W

W

W

Palmeiras form (all competitions):

D

L

W

W

W

W

Atletico Mineiro Brasileiro form:

W

D

W

L

W

D

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Palmeiras will be without suspended trio Alexander Barboza, Khellven and Ramon Sosa after all collected their third yellow cards against Coritiba.

Coach Ferreira is back on the touchline after serving his own suspension, though Allan remains suspended, while Giay (ankle), Jefte (knee) and Felipe Anderson (thigh) are unavailable.

Flaco Lopez is still being rested following his involvement with Argentina at the World Cup, although Paulinho returns from suspension to strengthen the attack, while Vitor Roque has resumed training following ankle surgery and could be included in the matchday squad.

Atletico-MG have no suspended players for the trip to Sao Paulo, but Patrick and Indio remain sidelined through injury, while Alan Franco only recently rejoined the squad and is unlikely to be ready to start.

Gustavo Scarpa has returned to training after recovering from knee surgery and could feature from the bench, while Alan Minda and Angelo Preciado are nearing full fitness after their World Cup commitments.

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Carlos Miguel; Bruno Fuchs, Gustavo Gomez, Murilo, Piquerez; Marlon Freitas, Andreas Pereira; Mauricio, Jhon Arias, Paulinho; Ramon Sosa

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Natanael, Ruan Tressoldi, Lyanco, Renan Lodi; Maycon, Tomas Perez, Victor Hugo, Bernard; Tomas Cuello, Mateo Cassierra

We say: Palmeiras 2-0 Atletico Mineiro

Palmeiras continue to show why they are leading the Brazilian Championship and have consistently found answers despite a lengthy injury and suspension list.

Atletico-MG remain competitive, but their recent record against Verdao and the hosts' outstanding league form suggest Abel Ferreira's side should claim another important three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.